International Peace NGO Held Online New Year’s Meeting to Promote Peace Education

An international NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), held its online New Year's Meeting on January 21st. The event was attended by 76 peace activists and education experts from six countries—South Korea, India, Bangladesh, Iran, Afghanistan, and the Maldives—who shared achievements in peace education and discussed future plans.

Held under the theme “Cultivating Peace Through Seeds of Education,” the gathering began with introductions of HWPL’s peace activists. This was followed by a presentation of key achievements from the 2024 peace education projects and a sharing of goals for 2025. Educational leaders also delivered speeches emphasizing the importance of peace education.

Aarti Kumari Jadeja, Founder Principal and Director at Little Steps Montessori School in India, stated, “Through HWPL’s peace education, teachers can instill values of compassion and gratitude in students, teaching them to respect differences and cooperate. This will pave the way for a more peaceful world.” She urged educators to actively participate in this initiative.

Ms. Farzane Akrami, Manager of Student Affairs at Afghanistan Girls International Online Educational Academic Complex, highlighted, “In Afghanistan, where prolonged conflict has limited educational opportunities for girls, we signed an MOU with HWPL to introduce peace education content. HWPL’s practical and visible peace efforts have been highly inspiring, and we hope peace education will create a peaceful environment in our homeland.”

Logan Park, an HWPL peace activist, outlined the future direction of their initiatives, saying, “We will promote HWPL’s peace education projects globally, expand exchanges among teachers trained in peace education, and lay the foundation for incorporating peace education materials into public education systems.”

Academic professionals from the six participating countries pledged to unite beyond borders through peace and education. Additionally, over 50 teachers newly enrolled in the Peace Educator Training (PET) program, set to begin early this month.