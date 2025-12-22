James Ransone’s Wife Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After His Death By Suicide: ‘I Told You…’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 22, 2025, 23:00 IST

James Ransone’s wife Jamie shares a deeply emotional tribute following the actor’s death at 46, as friends and fans remember his life and legacy.

James Ransone with his wife Jamie in a photo she shared while paying tribute to the late actor.

James Ransone’s wife has shared a deeply emotional tribute following the actor’s death at the age of 46, remembering him as a devoted partner and father whose presence will be felt forever.

On Sunday, December 21, Ransone’s wife Jamie, known to friends as Skipper, according to a GoFundMe page created to support the family, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. The tribute accompanied a touching photo of Ransone cradling Jamie’s baby bump, capturing an intimate moment from their life together.

The late actor, best known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two, died on Friday, December 19, in an apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

“I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” Jamie wrote in her post. “You told me, I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me and you were so right.”

She continued, “Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts, you, Jack and Violet. We are forever,” referring to the couple’s two children.

Tributes Pour In From Friends And Colleagues

Several members of the entertainment industry expressed their support and grief in the comments section. Actress Natasha Lyonne, who recently worked with Ransone on a season two episode of her series Poker Face, shared a moving message.

“Love you with everything I got and holding our beloved brilliant peejo with grace gratitude and cosmic peace into this life and the next — family forever ♾️ beautiful jamie you are the best of us we love you,” Lyonne wrote.

Ransone’s sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from those who worked with him and knew him personally, many remembering his talent, warmth and unmistakable presence both on and off screen.

Remembering A Beloved Actor And Devoted Father

Following his death, a GoFundMe page was launched to support Jamie and their two children, Jack and Violet. The page described Ransone as a “beloved husband, father, and friend.”

“James, who his friends called PJ, was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive. Above all else, he was an extraordinary father,” the description read.

It further stated, “His wife, Jamie, known by her friends as Skipper, and their children, Jack and Violet, were the center of his world. They loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it.”

The fundraiser added that its goal is to support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after “an unimaginable loss,” allowing her to focus on caring for Jack and Violet and protecting their sense of stability.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 2, 1979, to Joyce (née Peterson) and James Ransone II, Ransone rose to prominence for his portrayal of Ziggy Sobotka on HBO’s The Wire. He later gained widespread recognition as the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two, based on Stephen King’s novel, with the younger version played by Jack Dylan Grazer.

