বুধবার, ০৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
BTS Fan Arrested For Stalking Jung Kook After Repeated Visits To Singer’s Seoul Home | Korean News Kareena Kapoor Brings The Glam To Snowy Getaway; Taimur, Jeh Steal The Show | Pics | Bollywood News Tamil Nadu Dragons go top of men’s HIL with 3-2 win over JSW Soorma | Hockey News সীমান্তবর্তী এলাকায় অভিযানে তিন লাখ টাকার পাতার বিড়ি আটক Karina Kubiliute, The Girl Being Linked To Kartik Aaryan, Updates Insta Bio To ‘I Don’t Know Kartik’ | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈর ফ্লাইওভারের ডিভাইডারের সাথে মোটরসাইকেলের ধাক্কায় ১ জন নিহত শীতার্তদের মাঝে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দল নেতা মোখতারের কম্বল বিতরণ Liam Livingstone, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell headline major squad changes in SA20 | Cricket News Nepal announces squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Cricket News ইউএনডিপি-গ্রামীণফোন ‘ফিউচারনেশন’-এ যুক্ত হলো ইউআইটিএস
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kareena Kapoor Brings The Glam To Snowy Getaway; Taimur, Jeh Steal The Show | Pics | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Kareena Kapoor Brings The Glam To Snowy Getaway; Taimur, Jeh Steal The Show | Pics | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor shared a carousel of photos that offered a glimpse into her relaxed holiday mood, along with sweet cameos by her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

font

Kareena Kapoor shares cozy vacation selfies from a snowy getaway with sons Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor shares cozy vacation selfies from a snowy getaway with sons Taimur and Jeh.

Actor Kareena Kapoor has treated fans to a fresh set of pictures from her ongoing vacation abroad, surrounded by snow-covered mountains. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kareena shared a carousel of photos that offered a glimpse into her relaxed holiday mood, along with sweet cameos by her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the pictures, Kareena is seen experimenting with multiple winter looks while striking a mix of indoor and outdoor selfies. One photo shows her seated at a restaurant table, playfully holding face masks in front of her face as she poses for the camera. Another image captures the actor unwinding indoors, soaking in the warmth as she relaxes beside a fireplace.

She also shared a scenic shot of snow-laden houses visible from her accommodation, giving followers a peek into the picturesque surroundings of her stay. Kareena’s effortless vacation style and candid moments quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Taimur and Jeh make adorable appearances; fans shower love

Kareena’s sons made charming appearances throughout the post. In one photo, Taimur is seen enjoying his meal, while another captures him carrying his skateboard and helmet as he walks into a building. Jeh, meanwhile, is seen standing beside his mother in a few pictures, matching the family’s winter-ready vibe. All three were dressed in cosy winter outfits suitable for the chilly destination.

Though Kareena chose not to caption the post, she added blue heart and snowflake emojis, letting the pictures do the talking. The post drew likes from several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration. One user wrote, “Finally, you know I was waiting for this beautiful post,” while another commented, “You are the ruling heart, queen.” Several others praised her timeless charm, calling her “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “lovely.” Kareena is currently vacationing with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons.

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped filming for Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2026 and has now entered post-production.

First Published:

January 06, 2026, 23:44 IST

News movies bollywood Kareena Kapoor Brings The Glam To Snowy Getaway; Taimur, Jeh Steal The Show | Pics
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
BTS Fan Arrested For Stalking Jung Kook After Repeated Visits To Singer’s Seoul Home | Korean News

BTS Fan Arrested For Stalking Jung Kook After Repeated Visits To Singer’s Seoul Home | Korean News

সীমান্তবর্তী এলাকায় অভিযানে তিন লাখ টাকার পাতার বিড়ি আটক

সীমান্তবর্তী এলাকায় অভিযানে তিন লাখ টাকার পাতার বিড়ি আটক

Karina Kubiliute, The Girl Being Linked To Kartik Aaryan, Updates Insta Bio To ‘I Don’t Know Kartik’ | Bollywood News

Karina Kubiliute, The Girl Being Linked To Kartik Aaryan, Updates Insta Bio To ‘I Don’t Know Kartik’ | Bollywood News

কালিয়াকৈর ফ্লাইওভারের ডিভাইডারের সাথে মোটরসাইকেলের ধাক্কায় ১ জন নিহত

কালিয়াকৈর ফ্লাইওভারের ডিভাইডারের সাথে মোটরসাইকেলের ধাক্কায় ১ জন নিহত

শীতার্তদের মাঝে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দল নেতা মোখতারের কম্বল বিতরণ

শীতার্তদের মাঝে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দল নেতা মোখতারের কম্বল বিতরণ

Kartik Aaryan’s Mystery Girl Reacts To Dating Rumours; Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt Cancelled Dubai Trip | Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan’s Mystery Girl Reacts To Dating Rumours; Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt Cancelled Dubai Trip | Bollywood News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST