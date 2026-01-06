Kareena Kapoor Brings The Glam To Snowy Getaway; Taimur, Jeh Steal The Show | Pics | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 23:44 IST

Kareena Kapoor shared a carousel of photos that offered a glimpse into her relaxed holiday mood, along with sweet cameos by her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Actor Kareena Kapoor has treated fans to a fresh set of pictures from her ongoing vacation abroad, surrounded by snow-covered mountains. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kareena shared a carousel of photos that offered a glimpse into her relaxed holiday mood, along with sweet cameos by her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the pictures, Kareena is seen experimenting with multiple winter looks while striking a mix of indoor and outdoor selfies. One photo shows her seated at a restaurant table, playfully holding face masks in front of her face as she poses for the camera. Another image captures the actor unwinding indoors, soaking in the warmth as she relaxes beside a fireplace.

She also shared a scenic shot of snow-laden houses visible from her accommodation, giving followers a peek into the picturesque surroundings of her stay. Kareena’s effortless vacation style and candid moments quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Taimur and Jeh make adorable appearances; fans shower love

Kareena’s sons made charming appearances throughout the post. In one photo, Taimur is seen enjoying his meal, while another captures him carrying his skateboard and helmet as he walks into a building. Jeh, meanwhile, is seen standing beside his mother in a few pictures, matching the family’s winter-ready vibe. All three were dressed in cosy winter outfits suitable for the chilly destination.

Though Kareena chose not to caption the post, she added blue heart and snowflake emojis, letting the pictures do the talking. The post drew likes from several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration. One user wrote, “Finally, you know I was waiting for this beautiful post,” while another commented, “You are the ruling heart, queen.” Several others praised her timeless charm, calling her “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “lovely.” Kareena is currently vacationing with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons.

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped filming for Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2026 and has now entered post-production.

First Published: January 06, 2026, 23:44 IST

