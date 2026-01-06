মঙ্গলবার, ০৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ন
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kartik Aaryan’s Goa Photos Go Viral Amid Rumours Oaf Him Vacationing With A Mystery Girl From The UK | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan’s Goa holiday photos go viral as fans speculate that he is vacationing UK-based with Karina Kubiliute.

Kartik Aaryan rang in New Year in Goa.

Even as rumours about Kartik Aaryan holidaying in Goa with a mystery UK girl refuse to die down, the actor’s latest photos from the beach state have taken over social media for a very different reason.

Shared by a fan page, the now-viral pictures show Kartik keeping things low-key and grounded during his Goa break. In one photo, he is seen standing outside a restaurant called Cavatina by Avinash Martins, posing with the entire staff. Dressed in a relaxed white kurta-pyjama with sunglasses on, Kartik blends right in, smiling casually as the team gathers around him. There is nothing flashy about the moment. It feels warm, simple, and very unfiltered.

Another picture from the same post shows Kartik indoors, posing with chefs and hotel staff. This time, he is dressed even more casually in a white T-shirt, jeans, and a cap, arms folded, smiling comfortably for the camera.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has once again sparked online chatter after photos from his Goa holiday started circulating on Reddit. Social media users believe the actor may not be travelling solo this time, with several claiming that a “mystery girl” was also seen vacationing at the same beach.

The speculation picked up pace after Kartik posted a relaxed photo from Goa, showing him unwinding by the sea. Soon after, Reddit users noticed that a woman named Karina Kubiliute, said to be from Greece, had shared pictures from what appeared to be the same location. Side-by-side screenshots began doing the rounds, with users pointing out matching details in the background, including the beach setting, loungers, and even the placement of a towel.

As per Reddit discussions, users compared both sets of photos and claimed that details like the beach beds, the view of the sea, and even the towel patterns looked very similar. This led to speculation that Kartik and the woman could be holidaying together. Some users also alleged that Kartik was following the woman on social media until the photos began getting attention online. However, News18 cannot independently verify these claims or confirm the assumptions being shared on social media.

Reddit users claim she is currently studying in the UK. With no confirmation from either party, the rumours remain firmly in the realm of online speculation. Kartik Aaryan has not commented on or addressed the viral chatter so far.

First Published:

January 06, 2026, 07:47 IST

