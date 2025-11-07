Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Welcome A Baby Boy; Raveena Tandon On People Discussing Her Past With Akshay Kumar | Movies News

Last Updated: November 07, 2025, 22:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become proud parents to a baby boy. On Friday, the couple shared a joint statement on social media, announcing the arrival of their baby boy. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025. Katrina & Vicky,” the statement read.

For most celebrities, privacy is a luxury that fame rarely allows. Fans often blur the line between admiration and intimacy, keeping the ghosts of old relationships alive through endless online curiosity. Few examples illustrate this better than Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar — one of the 90s’ most talked-about couples whose engagement became national gossip and, decades later, remains an internet obsession.

Sanjay Khan’s wife Zarine Khan, who had been battling age-related health issues for some time, passed away this morning at her Mumbai residence. She was 81. Her funeral was held in Mumbai today, and her last rites were performed by her son Zayed Khan as per Hindu traditions. The actor broke down while performing the last rites. While netizens expressed their grief and heartbreak over Zarine Khan’s demise, a few wondered why her last rites followed Hindu traditions.

Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend has been released today, and she has been getting wishes from celebrities. Kriti Sanon also took to social media to extend her warm wishes to the actress as her much-awaited film The Girlfriend hits theatres. The Mimi star sent a heartfelt message to Rashmika.

SZA is finally speaking out about her social media clash with Nicki Minaj — and she’s keeping things diplomatic. The Grammy-winning singer, Solána Rowe, opened up about the viral X drama during her GQ magazine cover interview, setting the record straight on what really went down between her and the Super Bass rapper.

First Published: November 07, 2025, 22:00 IST

News movies Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Welcome A Baby Boy; Raveena Tandon On People Discussing Her Past With Akshay Kumar