রবিবার , ১১ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৮শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  লাইফ স্টাইল

Married Life: বিবাহিত জীবন সুখী ও দীর্ঘ করতে কী করবেন? জানুন মনোবিদের টিপস

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১১, ২০২৩ ৬:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
New Project 8 22



Married Life: একই ছাদের নীচে দিনযাপনে দু’জনকেই ভাবতে নিজের কথা এবং একইসঙ্গে সঙ্গীর কথাও৷



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Pankaj 1
‘দেশ থেকে রাজনীতি বিদায় নিয়েছে, আছে শুধু ক্ষমতার খেলা’
বাংলাদেশ
1686442724 photo
Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win UEFA Champions League and complete the treble | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 8 22
Married Life: বিবাহিত জীবন সুখী ও দীর্ঘ করতে কী করবেন? জানুন মনোবিদের টিপস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
srk ranveer singh alia bhatt
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans As He Shows Up Outside Mannat; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt No Longer In Baiju Bawra?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm somrat srodhha

বঙ্গবন্ধুর প্রতিকৃতিতে সম্রাটের শ্রদ্ধা

 wm Obaidul Kader 1 February 2023

‘উপনির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হওয়ায় ফের গণতন্ত্রের বিজয়’

 halloween

Sexy and Spooky Characters to Ace Like The Stars

 image 12

সঙ্গমে বাধভাঙা যৌনতা নেই? সন্তান ধারণ করতে সমস্যা! এই পাঁচটি ভুল করছেন না তো – News18 Bangla

 received 194415393201231

চুয়াডাঙ্গা বিজিবি সাড়ে ৪ কেজি রুপা সহ মোটর সাইকেল উদ্ধার করেছে

 wm Primary Education ministry 750x563 1

প্রাথমিকে পরের ২ ধাপের নিয়োগ পরীক্ষার তারিখ দিয়েছে মন্ত্রণালয়

 nightmare

Did You Know this Connection Between Winters and Nightmares? Read on

 wm july

জুলাই ছিল উষ্ণতম মাস

 olivia grammys

Big Bets On Olivia Rodrigo To Sweep Best Album, Record of the Year

 wm Shipwreck Workers II

শিপ ব্রেকিং ইয়ার্ডে মাথায় আঘাত পেয়ে মৃত্যু