Masaba Gupta’s Daughter Matara Adorably Calls Grandma Neena Gupta ‘Neena’ In Birthday Video | Watch | Bollywood News

Masaba Gupta celebrated her 36th birthday surrounded by family, love, and laughter — but it was her 1-year-old daughter, Matara, who stole the spotlight.

Designer and new mom Masaba Gupta turned 36 on Friday, and her birthday celebration was filled with love, laughter, and the kind of quiet, heartwarming moments that melt the internet. Surrounded by family, Masaba marked the day with what she called her “simple joys” — though it was her little daughter Matara who ended up stealing all the attention with one adorable moment.

Matara’s Adorable “Om” Moment with Neena Gupta

Masaba took to Instagram to share glimpses from her special day — including a sweet video featuring her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, and baby Matara.

In the short clip, Neena Gupta can be seen sitting with her granddaughter, lovingly encouraging her to chant Om. The actress smiles warmly as she repeats the sacred syllable, only for little Matara to respond with an unexpected — and utterly endearing — “Neena.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorable moment, flooding the comments section with heart emojis and “awwws.”

Masaba captioned her post, “Simple joys. Happy birthday to Masaba!”

Celeb Friends Pour in Birthday Wishes

Masaba’s post quickly drew love from her friends and well-wishers across the industry. Singer and performer Sushant Divgikr commented, “Awwwwww cutuuummmms. Happpppy bday M.”

Actress Dia Mirza also chimed in, writing, “Happppppyyyyy Birthday Masaba.”

The photo carousel also featured Masaba’s birthday cakes and cozy glimpses of her home — reflecting her signature understated yet elegant aesthetic.

Neena Gupta and Matara’s Bond Is Winning Hearts Online

This isn’t the first time Neena Gupta and baby Matara have shared an internet-breaking moment. Earlier this year, Masaba had posted another endearing clip of her mother singing Dum Maaro Dum to her granddaughter. In the video, the veteran actress was seen playfully dancing with the baby, while Masaba added a cheeky caption: “Mozart for babies. Nani singing whatever comes to mind. It’s a miracle I turned out ok.”

Masaba’s New Chapter of Motherhood and Love

Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony in January 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter Matara in October last year. Since then, the designer has been sharing small glimpses of her journey into motherhood — from tender family moments to reflections on balance and identity.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, alongside Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

