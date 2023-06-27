মঙ্গলবার , ২৭ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৪ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
জাতীয়
রাজনীতি
অর্থনীতি
ই-কমার্স
বাংলাদেশ
বহি বিশ্ব
খেলাধুলা
প্রযুক্তি
বিনোদন
আইন-আদালত
en
অর্থনীতি
আইন-আদালত
আন্তর্জাতিক
ক্যারিয়ার
খেলাধুলা
জাতীয়
তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
ধর্ম
নারী ও শিশু
প্রবাস সংবাদ
প্রযুক্তি
প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
বহি বিশ্ব
বাংলাদেশ
বিনোদন
/
লাইফ স্টাইল
Prawn Pizza: পিৎজাতে চিংড়ির মালাইকারি! ভিডিও দেখলে চমকে যাবেন
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৭, ২০২৩ ১১:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
পিৎজাতে চিংড়ির মালাইকারি! ভিডিও দেখলে চমকে যাবেন
Source link
Related
বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ
চট্টগ্রাম নগর আওয়ামী লীগের সম্মেলন ৩১ জুলাই
বাংলাদেশ
SAFF Championship: India finish second in Group A after 1-1 draw against Kuwait | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Prawn Pizza: পিৎজাতে চিংড়ির মালাইকারি! ভিডিও দেখলে চমকে যাবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Make Debut As Couple; Allahabad HC Raps Adipurush Makers
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja, – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা
SAFF Championship: India finish second in Group A after 1-1 draw against Kuwait | Football News
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have played big roles in my career: Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News
World Cup Qualifiers: Netherlands clinch Super Over thriller to put West Indies on the brink | Cricket News
India’s Kasha, Noa set new records at World Powerlifting Championship | More sports News
Barcelona sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer after Manchester City exit | Football News
সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
AIFF president, secretary general meet FIFA chief, hold ‘constructive’ discussion | Football News
India Open: Lakshya Sen beats HS Prannoy in straight games to enter pre-quarters | Badminton News
Not winning a World Cup title remains retiring Jhulan Goswami’s only regret | Cricket News
India vs Australia 2nd T20I Highlights: Six-hitting Rohit Sharma guides India to series-levelling win over Australia | Cricket News
আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Pele sorry for delay in hailing Lionel Messi for breaking goals record | Football News
Tearful Novak Djokovic copes with calendar Slam heartbreak, crowd love | Tennis News
‘Jagan Reddy, KCR Cheating People in the Name of Water Disputes’: BJP Telangana Leader
শীতে হৃদরোগের ঝুঁকি বাড়ে , তাই আপনার হার্টকে সুস্থ রাখতে এই ৪টি উপায় মেনে চলুন
ছাত্রলীগ কর্মীর জন্মদিনে কেক না কাটায় সাংবাদিককে মারধর
আরও ২ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে ডিএসইর ফিক্স সার্টিফিকেশন প্রদান – Corporate Sangbad
Why Zareena Moidu Aka Nadhiya Refused to Work With Kamal Haasan
On Gauri Khan’s Birthday, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Send Her Love, Hope for ‘Best Present’ Today
‘পুতিনের কারণে শান্তি আলোচনা ব্যর্থ হবে’
নাগরপুরে জাতীয় সাংবাদিক সংস্থা নতুন কমিটি গঠন ; সভাপতি আনোয়ার, সম্পাদক বাবু