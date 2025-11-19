Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh’s career-best 176 powers Uttar Pradesh to crucial first-innings lead vs Tamil Nadu | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rinku Singh produced one of the finest innings of his red-ball career on Wednesday, smashing a superb 176 to propel Uttar Pradesh to a vital first-innings lead over Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A encounter at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore.Resuming on his overnight 98, the India T20I regular completed his ninth first-class century in the morning session before converting it into a commanding 247-ball 176 studded with 17 fours and six sixes. Walking in at No. 5 on Tuesday, Rinku anchored UP’s response to Tamil Nadu’s imposing 455 with remarkable composure and aggression.His knock held the innings together as wickets fell around him. Rinku stitched a crucial 53-run stand with Shivam Sharma, followed by a 59-run partnership with Kartik Yadav, ensuring UP stayed in the hunt for the lead. Even after falling to P Vidyuth while attempting a big hit — caught by Sonu Yadav in the 143rd over — Uttar Pradesh needed 12 more to surpass Tamil Nadu’s total.Lower-order pair Aaqib Khan (14* off 29) and Kunal Tyagi (5) held their nerve to take UP to 460, securing a slender but immensely valuable five-run lead that guarantees them at least three points if the match ends in a draw.For Tamil Nadu, Vidyuth was the standout bowler with 4/73 from 28 overs, while captain R Sai Kishore chipped in with three wickets but could not prevent UP from inching ahead.