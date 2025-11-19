বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৩৪ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh’s career-best 176 powers Uttar Pradesh to crucial first-innings lead vs Tamil Nadu | Cricket News

  বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh’s career-best 176 powers Uttar Pradesh to crucial first-innings lead vs Tamil Nadu | Cricket News


Rinku Singh’s stellar 176 propelled Uttar Pradesh to a vital five-run lead in the first innings against Tamil Nadu during their Ranji Trophy showdown. Starting the day on 98, Singh’s dynamic yet steady performance, which included 17 boundaries and six soaring sixes, was the backbone of UP’s batting efforts.

NEW DELHI: Rinku Singh produced one of the finest innings of his red-ball career on Wednesday, smashing a superb 176 to propel Uttar Pradesh to a vital first-innings lead over Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A encounter at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore.Resuming on his overnight 98, the India T20I regular completed his ninth first-class century in the morning session before converting it into a commanding 247-ball 176 studded with 17 fours and six sixes. Walking in at No. 5 on Tuesday, Rinku anchored UP’s response to Tamil Nadu’s imposing 455 with remarkable composure and aggression.His knock held the innings together as wickets fell around him. Rinku stitched a crucial 53-run stand with Shivam Sharma, followed by a 59-run partnership with Kartik Yadav, ensuring UP stayed in the hunt for the lead. Even after falling to P Vidyuth while attempting a big hit — caught by Sonu Yadav in the 143rd over — Uttar Pradesh needed 12 more to surpass Tamil Nadu’s total.Lower-order pair Aaqib Khan (14* off 29) and Kunal Tyagi (5) held their nerve to take UP to 460, securing a slender but immensely valuable five-run lead that guarantees them at least three points if the match ends in a draw.For Tamil Nadu, Vidyuth was the standout bowler with 4/73 from 28 overs, while captain R Sai Kishore chipped in with three wickets but could not prevent UP from inching ahead.





