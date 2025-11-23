Ranveer Singh Reveals His Romance With Deepika ‘Blossomed’ In Udaipur; Ekta Kapoor Offers Tanya Mittal A TV Role | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 23, 2025, 21:55 IST

Ranveer Singh reveals his love story with Deepika blossomed in Udaipur during Ram Leela shoot. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor said she would love to cast Tanya Mittal in her next project.

Ranveer Singh Reveals His Romance With Deepika ‘Blossomed’ In Udaipur; Ekta Kapoor Offers Tanya Mittal A TV Role

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story began during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’ in 2012. Ranveer is currently in Udaipur, where he performed at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s sangeet ceremony. A recent video shows the actor calling Udaipur a ‘lucky charm’ for love stories, and revealing that his romance with Deepika also began here, while they were shooting for Ram Leela.

For More: Ranveer Singh Reveals His Romance With Deepika Padukone ‘Blossomed’ In Udaipur: ‘Very Lucky For Love Stories’

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor recently graced Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and interestingly, she offered Tanya Mittal and music composer Amaal Mallik their first TV show! She said that she would love to cast them in her upcoming project, and Tanya replied that it is a dream come true for her. Host Salman Khan had a hilarious reaction, and he was seen playfully joking about Tanya’s upcoming role.

For More: Bigg Boss 19: Ekta Kapoor Offers Tanya Mittal Her First TV Show, Salman Khan’s Reaction Is Priceless | Video

Actress Celina Jaitly shared a heart-wrenching message on Instagram, appealing for her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly’s safe return. He has reportedly been detained in the UAE since September last year. In her post, Celina wrote that she fears what he might be going through, and that her life has been a ‘countdown of fear and hope’ ever since her brother was detained over a year ago. She expressed her anguish over not being able to hear his voice or see his face. She then appealed for his return, stating that she is putting her faith and hope in our government. She also added that she will not rest until her brother returns safely to India.

For More: ‘I Dread What They’ve Done To Him’: Celina Jaitly Recalls Her Brother’s Final Call, Appeals For His Return

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Jeh was recently seen getting protective of his father. A video of little Jeh blocking the paparazzi from taking Saif’s photos has gone viral, leaving fans gushing over his innocence. In the video, Saif Ali Khan is seen heading to his car after shopping with his kids. Taimur and Jeh were seen wearing football jerseys. While Taimur calmly made his way to the car, Jeh was seen running with his arms wide open and blocking paparazzi from clicking photos.

For More: Jeh Blocks Paparazzi From Clicking Dad Saif Ali Khan’s Photos, Video Goes Viral

During a recent media interaction, Dhanush said that Aanand L. Rai’s films may appear simple on the surface, but they demand enormous emotional labour. “Aanand calls me for these kinds of films. I asked him, why you keep calling me?” the actor recalled. Before Dhanush could get an answer, his Tere Ishk Mein co-star Kriti Sanon stepped in to translate the moment with playful honesty: “You have the face of a heartbroken man.” The actor shared that either Kriti or Aanand told him he has a “great love failure face,” which made him introspect later that evening. “That day I went back, and I kept looking at my face. What is it about me that… I took it as a compliment,” he said with a laugh.

For More: Dhanush Says He Has The ‘Perfect Love Failure Face’ For Tere Ishk Mein; Actor Reveals What Aanand L. Rai Told Him

First Published: November 23, 2025, 21:55 IST

News movies bollywood Ranveer Singh Reveals His Romance With Deepika ‘Blossomed’ In Udaipur; Ekta Kapoor Offers Tanya Mittal A TV Role