Roadies Trio Raghu, Rajiv And Rannvijay Reunite For Friendship Day | Television News

Roadies legends Raghu, Rajiv, and Rannvijay reunite for Friendship Day.

Raghu, Rannvijay, and Rajiv in one frame Raghu, Rannvijay, and Rajiv in one frame. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman and Rannvijay Singha – the original faces of MTV India’s Roadies – teamed up again this Friendship Day. Their reunion brought a big dose of nostalgia for fans who grew up watching the iconic reality show.

In a cheerful Instagram post, Raghu shared a selfie with his twin brother Rajiv and longtime friend Rannvijay. The trio was spotted at what looked like an airport, dressed in relaxed outfits, headphones on and wide smiles in place.

The caption read:

“Superawesomestupidrandombeautifulcrazyfamily day. #FriendshipDay”

From Roadies Season 1 to Lasting Brotherhood

MTV Roadies Season 1 aired from August to November in 2003, with Rannvijay crowned as its first-ever winner. His win marked the beginning of a long relationship with the show and made him one of its most recognisable faces.

Raghu and Rajiv, known for their fiery style and no-filter commentary, were judges and creative leads for the first ten seasons. They helped shape the tone of the show with their unique format and tough-love vibe.

Rannvijay joined them on the panel. As the format evolved, he became a “gang leader,” while Raghu and Rajiv eventually stepped back from the screen.

Instagram Post Sparks Nostalgia and Fan Buzz

The post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comments. Many hailed the trio as the “OGs of Roadies.”

Top reactions included: “True legends. My childhood memories right here!”, “This made my day. Bring Roadies back with you, three!”

Raghu and Rajiv have since moved into digital content and entrepreneurial ventures. Rannvijay explored acting, brand collaborations and web shows. Even though they took different professional paths, their friendship clearly stayed strong.

Roadies Fans Want More

The comments section was filled with requests for a full-blown Roadies reunion, a one-off web special, or even a nostalgia-themed episode. There is no official word yet, but the demand is loud and clear.

Till then, the selfie stands as a reminder of the legacy they built – and the bond that still lasts.

