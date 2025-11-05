Shah Bano Family Moves Court Against Makers Of Haq: ‘Private Matter Has Been Given Commercial Angle’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 10:04 IST

Days before release, Haq has been taken to court by Shah Bano’s family, alleging breach of privacy and lack of consent in portraying their personal history.

Haq is releasing in cinemas on November 7.(Photo Credit: X)

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s upcoming courtroom drama Haq is gearing up for release on November 7. However, just days before the film reaches theatres, it has become entangled in a legal controversy. The family of Shah Bano, the woman at the centre of one of India’s most influential maintenance rights cases, has alleged that the film uses their family’s story without permission.

According to reports, Shah Bano’s granddaughter has approached the court seeking a stay on the film’s release, while her grandson, Jubair Ahmad Khan, has also spoken out. He stated that the family learned about the film only after watching the teaser online, claiming it caught them completely by surprise.

Shah Bano’s Family Seeks Stay In High Court

Shah Bano’s daughter, Siddiqua Begum, has filed a petition in the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, requesting that Haq not be released. Representing her, lawyer Tauseef Warsi told ANI that the filmmakers used Shah Bano’s name and life events without consulting or obtaining consent from the family.

“This film is based on the landmark case of M.A. Khan vs Shah Bano Begum. For the first time in Indian history, a Muslim woman fought for maintenance and won the case… It is mandatory to obtain someone’s consent before using their personal life, name, as this falls under the right to privacy,” Warsi claimed.

Echoing this sentiment, Shah Bano’s grandson, Jubair Ahmad Khan, said, “When the teaser was released, we learned that a movie had been made about my grandmother. A lot of facts in the teaser are distorted. It is our private matter that has been given a commercial angle. They should have taken our permission. The common people will watch the movie and think it shows true events.”

Makers Claim Film Is Fictionalised

Responding to the allegations, the makers of Haq have maintained that the film is inspired by real events but is ultimately a fictional interpretation.

“The disclaimer of the movie clearly says that this movie is inspired by two things: the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in favour of Shah Bano and a book titled Bano, Bharat Ki Beti. It is a fictional depiction, and it is not necessary that everything is presented factually,” said Ajay Bagadiya, the producer’s lawyer.

Haq traces the story of the 1985 Shah Bano case, which became a pivotal moment in India’s discourse on women’s rights and maintenance laws. Directed by Suparn S Verma, the film stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam as an estranged couple battling in court, alongside Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady.

The film is backed by Junglee Pictures and producers Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. Haq is scheduled to hit theatres on November 7 — unless the court issues a stay.

First Published: November 05, 2025, 10:04 IST

