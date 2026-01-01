Siddhant Chaturvedi And Alizeh Agnihotri To Star In Hindi Remake Of La Famille Belier? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 15:55 IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi And Alizeh Agnihotri To Star In Hindi Remake Of La Famille Belier?

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri are reportedly set to headline the Hindi remake of the French film La Famille Belier. The film is said to be directed by Vikas Bahl. Reportedly, production will begin between June and August. Well, official confirmation is still awaited.

An insider connected to the production told PTI, “There’s a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri, which Vikas Bahl will be directing. It’s a beautiful film. It’s a remake of a French film ‘La Famille Belier’, which was remade as ‘CODA’, and it won at the Oscars. It’s a musical, it’s in the space of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Khamoshi’. We’ve taken it from the original French film.”

Talking about La Famille Belier, it was released in 2014 and is a French-Belgian comedy-drama directed by Eric Lartigau. The story follows a 16-year-old girl who acts as the interpreter for her deaf parents. Her world shifts when her music teacher discovers her singing talent, forcing her to choose between pursuing her dreams and staying back to support her family.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ Gets A Release Date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming romantic drama film ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur is set to release on Valentine’s week in February 2026. The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in what producers are billing as a contemporary romance with old-school sensibilities. directs the project. Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions will release Bollywood romantic drama “Do Deewane Seher Mein” on Feb. 20, 2026, reports variety.com. Producers describe the story as a return to sincere, heartfelt romance in Hindi cinema, with the musical score blending contemporary production with melodic sensibilities designed to evoke classic romance films. The film’s title seems to have been inspired from the song “Do Deewane Seher Mein” from the 1977 film “Gharaonda”, which stars Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab, Shreeram Lagoo and Jalal Agha.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work

Siddhant was last seen in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” and “Gehraiyaan,” continuing to diversify his portfolio beyond his breakthrough role in “Gully Boy.” Mrunal’scredits include “Sita Ramam,” “Jersey” and Netflix streaming series “Lust Stories 2.” Udyawar previously helmed the 2017 thriller “Mom,” starring Sridevi in her final film role.

Alizeh Agnihotri’s work

Alizeh Agnihotri, daughter of Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri, made her acting debut with uncle Salman Khan-backed Farrey in 2023. The film was directed by Soumendra Padhi, and also featured Ronit Roy, Shilpa Shukla, Juhi Babbar, Zeyn Shaw, among others.

