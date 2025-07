Snake King Cobra Rescue Viral Video: কোনও ব্যপারই না, ১৬ ফুটের প্রকাণ্ড কেউটেকে খেলিয়ে বাগে আনলেন সুন্দরী মহিলা! দেখুন সেই ভিডিও…Snake King Cobra Rescue Viral Video: Kerala woman forest officer rescues 16 foot snake king cobra watch the viral video

My salutations to the green queens & the bravery shown by them in wild🙏

Beat FO G S Roshni, part of Rapid Response Team of Kerala FD rescuing a 16 feet king cobra.This was the 1st time she was tackling a king cobra though she is credited to have rescued more than 800 snakes… pic.twitter.com/E0a8JGqO4c

July 7, 2025