SRK, Aditya Chopra Refused To Entertain Me, Claims Aamir’s Brother Faisal: ‘Unko Laga Pagal Hai’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 09, 2025, 00:05 IST

Faisal also spoke about his efforts to revive his film career. He mentioned approaching Arbaaz Khan to arrange a meeting with Salman Khan for a possible film role.

Faisal Khan is an Indian actor and the younger brother of superstar Aamir Khan.

Faisal Khan, known for his role in Mela and as Aamir Khan’s brother, has had a turbulent journey marked by personal and professional struggles. In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Faisal revealed his attempts to mend the strained relationship with his elder brother Aamir Khan. He spoke about reaching out to prominent film personalities who could help bridge the gap between them, especially since he believed some family members were poisoning their bond.

“I tried to contact a few film people. Big names, small names who I met. Also, Maine ye socha jo Aamir ke aas-pass hai wo toh usko chadha rahe hain. Maine kuch aise log jinke saath Aamir kaam kar chuka hai, unko contact karne ki koshish ki,” Faisal said.

He disclosed that he tried to meet Aditya Chopra at Yash Raj Films but was denied an appointment despite leaving a note. Faisal also revealed he reached out to Shah Rukh Khan, going as far as visiting Mannat, but was not entertained.

Faisal’s Attempts to Revive His Career and Connect With Bollywood Stars

Beyond family ties, Faisal also spoke about his efforts to revive his film career. He mentioned approaching Arbaaz Khan to arrange a meeting with Salman Khan for a possible film role. However, Arbaaz declined, citing Salman’s busy schedule with Dabangg and other projects.

Faisal also said he tried to contact Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for casting opportunities but claimed their secretary never responded. He said, “I don’t know whether the message went to Salman or not. But I tried. And I tried to cast Saif and Kareena also in a project. But their secretary was not even responding.”

Reflecting on the situation, Faisal believes industry insiders are hesitant to intervene due to Aamir Khan’s towering presence and perfectionist reputation. “Aamir is too powerful. Wo log soch rhe ki ye to paagal hi hoga, Aamir bol raha. Aamir Khan perfectionist bol raha hai. They believed in Aamir!” he explained.

Who Is Faisal Khan?

Faisal Khan is an Indian actor and the younger brother of superstar Aamir Khan. He started his career as a child actor. He’s known for his roles in the films Madhosh (1994) and Mela (2000), where he played Shankar Shane. Faisal’s career faced setbacks due to commercial failures and a publicised family dispute with his brother between 2007 and 2008.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

News movies » bollywood SRK, Aditya Chopra Refused To Entertain Me, Claims Aamir’s Brother Faisal: ‘Unko Laga Pagal Hai’