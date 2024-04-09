‘Strike rate bada, wickets chatka’: Advice for MI captain Hardik Pandya with ‘cuteness’ overloaded | Cricket News

Mumbai Indians ‘ new captain Hardik Pandya got some load off his chest when he registered his first win as MI skipper, when the five-time champions ended their three-match losing run in IPL 2024 with a win over Delhi Capitals at their home ground — the Wankhede Stadium.The 29-run win saw Hardik contributing with a knock of 39 runs, but his strike rate of 118.18 came in for some criticism.Defending a huge total of 234/5, Hardik chose to not bowl himself as Delhi threatened for a while before ending up short at 205/8.

Hardik, who replaced Rohit as MI captain ahead of the current season, is being closely scrutinized for his moves on and off the field, and that scrutiny took a ‘cute’ turn after the win over Delhi, where the all-rounder received advice from a youngster who analysed the game and Hardik’s performance like an expert, with statistics on his fingertips.

The video of the kid’s interview outside the Wankhede Stadium has gone viral.

“Jo captain (Rohit) aapko paanch IPL trophy jitaya, uske liye itna bhi loyalty nahi rakhte ho (show some loyalty towards a captain under whom you have won five titles),” said the young boy, while maintaining that Hardik should be removed as MI captain.

He was quick to analyse that it was the last over of MI innings, where Romario Shepherd (39* off 10 balls) took 32 runs off Anrich Nortje, that saved the home team against Delhi.

“Romario Shepherd ka last over (hitting) hi humein bachaya, apne bowlers boht achhe the (Shepherd’s big hits in the last over saved us, our bowlers were very good). It’s good Hardik didn’t get the bowling, otherwise the match would have ended in the 14th over,” the kid quipped.

When the reporter asked the kid if he has anymore advice for Hardik, the young boy cutely replied: “Strike rate bada, captaincy dekh, aur wickets bhi chatka thode, boht run deta hai woh (icrease your strike rate, watch your captaincy and take a few wickets, gives away too many runs).”