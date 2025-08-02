Suhana Shares Childhood Photo, Gauri Khan Calls SRK A ‘Favourite’ After National Award Win | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 02, 2025, 22:09 IST

Suhana & Gauri Khan react to Shah Rukh Khan’s first National Award win for Jawan. Emotional tributes, childhood memories, and proud moments shared online.

Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited National Film Award win for Jawan sparked a wave of celebration in his family. Daughter Suhana Khan shared a heartwarming childhood photo and called him the best storyteller, while Gauri Khan expressed immense pride over his big moment, alongside fellow winners Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar.

After an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has finally clinched his first-ever National Film Award — and it’s a moment his family isn’t letting pass quietly. The superstar has been honoured with the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his powerful dual role in the 2023 blockbuster Jawan. He shares the title with Vikrant Massey, who was equally lauded for his moving performance in 12th Fail.

Marking this historic win, both Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan took to social media to express their love, pride, and joy.

Suhana shared a heartwarming black-and-white throwback photo on Instagram, where a younger Shah Rukh is seen carrying her in his arms. Alongside the image, she wrote, “From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, no one tells them like you. Congratulations. Love you the most ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan posted a celebratory carousel that featured candid moments with Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar. In one picture, SRK is seen planting a kiss on Rani’s cheek. Gauri captioned the post, “Three of my absolute favourites just WON big… and so did our hearts ❤️ When talent meets goodness, magic happens — so proud, and so ready to brag about them forever! 💕”

Her caption also alludes to the wins by Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar. Rani took home the Best Actress award for her powerful portrayal in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, while Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bagged two major honours — Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re, awarded to Vaibhavi Merchant.

The 71st National Film Awards, announced on August 1, recognised cinematic brilliance from 2023. And for Shah Rukh Khan, the accolade marks a new milestone in a career filled with iconic performances.

In Jawan, directed by Atlee, SRK essayed a gripping double role — as jailer-turned-vigilante Azad and his mysterious father Vikram Rathore. The film tackled urgent social issues like corruption, farmer suicides, and government apathy, all while delivering high-octane action and emotion-packed drama. The film became a box office phenomenon, and Khan’s performance was hailed for its intensity, emotional depth, and mass appeal — finally earning him the national recognition his fans always believed he deserved.

From being the king of hearts to now officially a National Award-winning actor, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest win is being celebrated by not just fans, but by those closest to him — and their pride says it all.

