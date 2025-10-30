Sydney Sweeney Goes Braless In A Bold Sheer Gown At Variety’s Power Of Women Gala | Watch | Hollywood News

Last Updated: October 31, 2025, 04:44 IST

Sydney Sweeney made one of her most daring red-carpet appearances yet at Variety’s Power of Women event on Wednesday, October 29. The Euphoria star, 28, was among the honourees at the gala held at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, alongside Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

For the glamorous occasion, Sweeney wore a breathtaking Christian Cowan x Elias Matso creation, a crystal-embellished twisted waist gown from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The designer confirmed the look on Instagram, and it immediately became the talk of the night. The daring, sheer silver gown showcased Sweeney’s curves while maintaining a balance of sophistication and allure. She completed her look with a sleek blonde bob, soft pink blush, and a nude lip, exuding old-Hollywood charm with a modern edge.

Ahead of the event, Sweeney spoke candidly in a Variety interview published on October 27 about the harsh criticism she faced early in her career. “I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!” she revealed. The actress recalled moments when casting directors were dismissive, saying, “Or I’m in a casting and I’m reading my scene and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all.’”

Despite facing judgment about her looks, Sweeney has remained firm in her commitment to natural beauty. “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully,” she said.

Sweeney also addressed being labeled a “sex symbol,” noting that it’s often a misinterpretation of her roles and confidence. “I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she explained. “So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.’”

