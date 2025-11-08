শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
লিবিয়া থেকে এক মাসে দেশে ফিরলেন ৯২৮ বাংলাদেশি ফ্যাসিবাদের উত্থান আর সম্ভব নয়: নওশাদ জমির ইসলামী আন্দোলনের নেতার ছবি ভুলভাবে ব্যবহারের প্রতিবাদ ট্রাক চাপায় মোটরসাইকেল আরহি নিহত
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

'Thalapathy Kacheri' From Vijay's Jana Nayagan Is OUT; Anirudh's Electrifying Tribute To The Superstar Wins Hearts | Tamil Cinema News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ From Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Is OUT; Anirudh’s Electrifying Tribute To The Superstar Wins Hearts | Tamil Cinema News


Last Updated:

‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan takes social media by storm. Anirudh and Vijay reunite for a high-energy fan anthem celebrating the superstar.

The first single from Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, titled Thalapathy Kacheri, is out now — and it’s already breaking the internet.

The first single from Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, titled Thalapathy Kacheri, is out now — and it’s already breaking the internet.

Thalapathy Vijay has once again set the stage on fire. The first single from his much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, titled ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’, dropped today and has instantly dominated social media trends. The song, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, is a pulsating celebration of Vijay’s iconic stardom — an ode to his journey from silver-screen superstar to a symbol of leadership and legacy.

A Musical Salute to Vijay’s Journey

‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ isn’t just another mass track — it’s a full-fledged musical tribute. With Vijay himself lending his voice alongside rapper Arivu, the track bursts with high-voltage beats and empowering lyrics that echo the connection between the star and his legion of fans. The composition combines Anirudh’s signature electronic energy with rhythmic folk elements, creating a soundscape that’s both nostalgic and electric.

Choreography That Feels Like a Celebration

Choreographed by Sekhar, the song’s video revisits Vijay’s most iconic dance moments from Ghilli, Thuppakki, Mersal, and Master, seamlessly intercut with fresh choreography that keeps the excitement alive. It’s a love letter to the superstar’s legacy — a reminder of the unmatchable charisma he has carried for nearly three decades.

Fans Hail It as a ‘Farewell Anthem

Social media exploded within minutes of the release, with hashtags like #ThalapathyKacheri and #JanaNayagan trending nationwide. Fans are calling the track “a perfect farewell anthem” for Vijay, who is reportedly set to retire from acting after Jana Nayagan to focus on his political journey.

The Final Bow of a Superstar

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan marks a monumental chapter in Vijay’s career — his swansong as an actor. The film features Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026.

If Thalapathy Kacheri is any indication, Jana Nayagan is poised to be more than a film — it’s shaping up to be a grand celebration of an era, a movement, and a man who defined what it means to be a true cinematic leader.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he's breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he's always on the hun…Read More

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published:

November 08, 2025, 20:00 IST

News movies tamil-cinema ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ From Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Is OUT; Anirudh’s Electrifying Tribute To The Superstar Wins Hearts
