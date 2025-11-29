‘Together’: Rajinikanth Poses With Family Ahead Of Felicitation Ceremony At IFFI Goa | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 12:43 IST

Soundarya Rajinikanth posted a picture captured ahead of Rajinikanth’s felicitation ceremony at IFFI Goa

Rajinikanth was also accompanied by her grandsons at the event.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Superstar Rajinikanth completed 50 years in Indian cinema this year. Undoubtedly, the moment is one of great enthusiasm for his fans and family. To honour his contribution not only to Tamil films but also to Hindi, Telugu and Kannada movies, the legendary actor was felicitated at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Ahead of the Closing Ceremony on November 28, Rajinikanth posed with his family and looked every bit delighted. Taking to Instagram, his daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, shared the photo, leaving their fans jumping in joy. The photo featured the actor wearing a dark blue shirt with grey trousers alongside his wife, Latha, their elder daughter, Aishwarya and their younger daughter, Soundarya, among others.

Soundarya Rajinikanth Shows Togetherness At IFFI Goa

Rajinikanth’s grandsons, Yatra Raja and Linga and a few others were also present for the special occasion. The entire family flashed their biggest smiles as they posed for the frame.

The event, which ran from November 20 to 28, celebrates the best of global and Indian cinema. It includes various screenings, masterclasses and awards ceremonies. Marking the entire family’s presence on her father’s grand day, Soundarya captioned the picture, “Together at @iffigoa.”

Take a look at the post here:

Rajinikanth’s Handsome Look At IFFI Goa

This year’s IFFI was held in Goa from November 20 to 28, attracting filmmakers and artists worldwide. Rajinikanth graced the red carpet alongside his family. Dressed in a pristine white dhoti and shirt, the actor was seen posing for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue of the closing ceremony.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Expresses Gratitude On Her Appearance At IFFI Goa

In addition to her father’s felicitation, Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial Lal Salaam was also screened at the festival. It was showcased as part of a Retrospective Rajinikanth segment at the festival. Reflecting on the same, Aishwarya said, “As a daughter, as a director and as a member of the film community, this is a dream realised.”

She continued, “I am profoundly grateful to God today and I appreciate my team for their unwavering support through every challenge. Thank you all immensely for your encouragement. To honour his 50th year and for this film to be included in that celebration, is a true blessing for me as his daughter and as a director. Thank you very much.”

Lal Salaam, a Tamil-language sports action drama film produced under the banner of Lyca Productions, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead. It features an ensemble supporting cast including Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah, while Rajinikanth appears in an extended cameo.

First Published: November 29, 2025, 12:43 IST

News movies tamil-cinema ‘Together’: Rajinikanth Poses With Family Ahead Of Felicitation Ceremony At IFFI Goa