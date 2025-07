Tsunami Hits Russia: জাপানে ভয়াবহ সুনামি, বিশাল ঢেউ আছড়ে পড়ল উপকূলে…সুনামি ছড়িয়ে পড়ছে আমেরিকার হাওয়াই পর্যন্ত…রাশিয়ায় ৮.৮ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as footage captures the moment the powerful 8.0 earthquake was detected by seismic sensors in Russia, with alarms blaring across monitoring stations. In response, the Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Russia’s Far East, while Hawaii have been… pic.twitter.com/STWS5rGkqi

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 30, 2025