Vicky Kaushal Shows Alia Bhatt Pic Of His And Katrina Kaif's Baby? Her Reaction Goes Viral | Bollywood News

  মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal’s viral moment with Alia Bhatt at the Filmfare OTT Awards has fans speculating he showed her a picture of his baby with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt share a candid moment at the Filmfare OTT Awards.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt grabbed eyeballs at the Filmfare OTT Awards, not just for their glamorous appearances but for a candid moment that has now gone viral on social media. The two actors, who were seated next to each other at the star-studded event, were even seen twinning in black outfits, adding to the buzz around their interaction.

In a set of widely circulated photos from the awards night, Vicky is seen holding his phone and showing something to Alia. Her hands covering her mouth and an expression of sheer surprise has convinced fans that the actor was showing her a picture of his and Katrina Kaif’s newborn baby boy. Vicky, meanwhile, is seen smiling from ear to ear, further fuelling the speculation.

Social media users were quick to jump in with their theories. One Reddit user commented, “Vicky probably showing baby kaushal pics to Alia , this is so cute.” Another wrote, “Damn all of them have babies now.” A third joked, “Universal baby Dad rule : always show your baby photos to your coworkers.” The moment has since been widely shared across platforms, with fans calling it wholesome and heart-melting.

While neither Vicky nor Alia has clarified what was actually on the actor’s phone, the reactions alone were enough to turn the exchange into one of the most talked-about moments from the event.

Vicky–Katrina’s new chapter and Alia’s upcoming projects

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, expressing gratitude and love as they stepped into parenthood. Their announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, making it one of the most celebrated celebrity baby moments of the year.

Alia Bhatt, who appeared visibly delighted in the viral photos, is no stranger to motherhood herself. The actor shares a daughter, Raha, with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The couple welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022, and have often spoken about how parenthood has transformed their lives.

On the professional front, Alia and Vicky are set to reunite on screen in Love & War, one of the most anticipated upcoming films. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the big-budget historical drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, bringing together the Raazi pair once again along with the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia.

Originally slated for an Eid 2026 release, Love & War has reportedly faced production delays and may now arrive in cinemas by mid-2026. With Bhansali’s signature grandeur, epic scale, and lavish visuals, the film is expected to be a major cinematic event when it finally hits the big screen.

First Published:

December 16, 2025, 05:54 IST

