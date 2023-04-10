সোমবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  লাইফ স্টাইল

Youtuber Sunny Rajput: একই বাড়িতে দুই স্ত্রীকে নিয়ে ভরা সংসার, সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় লক্ষ লক্ষ টাকা উপার্জন ইউটিউবার সানি রাজপুতের

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৩ ৭:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
New Project 4 18



Youtuber Sunny Rajput: সামাজিক মাধ্যমে পরিচিতির শিখরে পৌঁছেছেন ইউটিউবার সানি রাজপুত



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230410 WA0018
ব্যক্তিগত গোপনীয়তা নীতি মেনে চলার আহবান কাদেরের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20230410 WA0019
প্রধানমন্ত্রীর আহ্বানে সংহতি জানিয়ে সাতক্ষীরার কালিগঞ্জ প্রেসক্লাবে দুস্থদের মাঝে ইফতার সামগ্রী বিতরণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ঈদযাত্রা নির্বিঘ্ন করতে ঢাকা-টাঙ্গাইল-বঙ্গবন্ধু সেতু পরিদর্শনে সেতু সচিব
ঈদযাত্রা নির্বিঘ্ন করতে ঢাকা-টাঙ্গাইল-বঙ্গবন্ধু সেতু পরিদর্শনে সেতু সচিব
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Noufel Edit
দেশে কৃত্রিম সংকট তৈরির চেষ্টা চলছে : নওফেল
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm donaldtrump1

‘মঙ্গলবার গ্রেফতার হতে পারি, প্রতিবাদ করুন’

 wm belavia1

ইইউ’র আকাশসীমায় বেলারুশের বিমান চলাচলে নিষেধাজ্ঞা

 1622379446 bade achhe lagte hain

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Turns 10, Cast and Crew Celebrate the Milestone

 wm Prilota edit

চট্টগ্রামে ‘বীরকন্যা প্রীতিলতা‘র প্রদর্শনী শুরু

 Omicron

Does Our Immune System Need to Keep Evolving to Deal With New Covid-19 Variants

 trade resume 2

আগামীকাল লেনদেনে ফিরবে ১৯ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

 wm shams1

‘যুবলীগের মাধ্যমে সমৃদ্ধ রাষ্ট্রের স্বপ্ন দেখেছিলেন শেখ মণি’

 4e2c8021f805ed0a3828fae09e217380 5ae08bba42513

[১] আফগানিস্তান থেকে দেশে ফিরেছেন ব্র্যাকে কর্মরত আরো ৩ বাংলাদেশি কর্মী

 1623379649 pjimage 1

New Evidence-based Learning on Abortions in India

 1650616657 photo

FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally | More sports News