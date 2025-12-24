16,000 and counting: Virat Kohli enters elite List A club with Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli added yet another landmark to his glittering career on Wednesday, becoming only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 16,000 runs in List A cricket. The milestone came during Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 fixture against Andhra Pradesh, on a day that also marked Kohli’s return to India’s premier domestic 50-over competition after nearly 15 years.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Kohli reached the 16,000-run mark in his 343rd List A match, reinforcing his status as one of the format’s most consistent performers. He now boasts an extraordinary average of over 57, with 57 centuries and 84 half-centuries — numbers that underline both his longevity and dominance across eras.

The achievement added an extra layer of significance to an already keenly awaited appearance. Kohli’s participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is part of the BCCI’s renewed push for senior internationals to stay connected with the domestic circuit, while also serving as valuable match practice ahead of India’s upcoming home ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.Earlier in the match, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field. Andhra Pradesh made the most of the opportunity to bat first, riding on a fine century from Ricky Bhui. The right-hander struck 122 off 105 balls to anchor the innings as Andhra posted a competitive 298 for 8. For Delhi, pacer Simarjeet Singh was the standout with the ball, returning impressive figures of 5 for 54 from his 10 overs.Kohli’s latest milestone comes on the back of a prolific run in international cricket. Heading into the tournament, he had already smashed four successive fifty-plus scores in his last four ODI innings, including back-to-back centuries against South Africa and an unbeaten 65 in the series decider that sealed a 2-1 win for India. Over the past year, Kohli has amassed 651 runs in 13 international innings at an average of 65.10, striking three hundreds and four fifties at a strike rate north of 96.