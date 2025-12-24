বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Apara Mehta Returns To Daily TV, Joins Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani As Orthodox Rajeshree Bua | Television News Ishan Kishan slams 33-ball hundred, second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket | Cricket News This Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Film Won 3 National Awards But Failed To Collect Half Its Budget ‘সংবর্ধনা মঞ্চে তারেক রহমান ছাড়া আর কোনো বক্তা থাকবেন না’ 16,000 and counting: Virat Kohli enters elite List A club with Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে খ্রিস্টান ধর্মাবলম্বীদের মাঝে চাল বিতরণ করা হয় কোটা ও বৈষম্যের মাধ্যমে বাঙালিদের পরিকল্পিতভাবে বঞ্চিত করা হচ্ছে : হাবীব আজম ডেলিভারিম্যানের ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে নাগরপুরে মানববন্ধন সোহেল খানের পরিচালনায় ‘কথা দিয়া যাও’ Year Ender 2025: Netflix’s Most Talked-About Releases
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

16,000 and counting: Virat Kohli enters elite List A club with Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
16,000 and counting: Virat Kohli enters elite List A club with Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli added yet another landmark to his glittering career on Wednesday, becoming only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 16,000 runs in List A cricket. The milestone came during Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 fixture against Andhra Pradesh, on a day that also marked Kohli’s return to India’s premier domestic 50-over competition after nearly 15 years.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Kohli reached the 16,000-run mark in his 343rd List A match, reinforcing his status as one of the format’s most consistent performers. He now boasts an extraordinary average of over 57, with 57 centuries and 84 half-centuries — numbers that underline both his longevity and dominance across eras.

Kohli, Rohit, Surya, Pant: Who has the most to prove in Vijay Hazare?

The achievement added an extra layer of significance to an already keenly awaited appearance. Kohli’s participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is part of the BCCI’s renewed push for senior internationals to stay connected with the domestic circuit, while also serving as valuable match practice ahead of India’s upcoming home ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.Earlier in the match, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field. Andhra Pradesh made the most of the opportunity to bat first, riding on a fine century from Ricky Bhui. The right-hander struck 122 off 105 balls to anchor the innings as Andhra posted a competitive 298 for 8. For Delhi, pacer Simarjeet Singh was the standout with the ball, returning impressive figures of 5 for 54 from his 10 overs.Kohli’s latest milestone comes on the back of a prolific run in international cricket. Heading into the tournament, he had already smashed four successive fifty-plus scores in his last four ODI innings, including back-to-back centuries against South Africa and an unbeaten 65 in the series decider that sealed a 2-1 win for India. Over the past year, Kohli has amassed 651 runs in 13 international innings at an average of 65.10, striking three hundreds and four fifties at a strike rate north of 96.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ishan Kishan slams 33-ball hundred, second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan slams 33-ball hundred, second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket | Cricket News

Ashes Storm: Ben Stokes backs England players as drinking claims cast shadow over Melbourne Test | Cricket News

Ashes Storm: Ben Stokes backs England players as drinking claims cast shadow over Melbourne Test | Cricket News

Ashes: England’s woes worsen as Jofra Archer ruled out of the series | Cricket News

Ashes: England’s woes worsen as Jofra Archer ruled out of the series | Cricket News

ILT20: Nicholas Pooran, Muhammad Waseem power MI Emirates’ in playoffs after emphatic eight-wicket win over Gulf Giants | Cricket News

ILT20: Nicholas Pooran, Muhammad Waseem power MI Emirates’ in playoffs after emphatic eight-wicket win over Gulf Giants | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Suryavanshi hits 36-ball hundred; Virat, Rohit back in domestic action

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Suryavanshi hits 36-ball hundred; Virat, Rohit back in domestic action

Fallout of India’s U-19 Asia Cup performance: CoE’s role in BCCI developmental programmes in focus | Cricket News

Fallout of India’s U-19 Asia Cup performance: CoE’s role in BCCI developmental programmes in focus | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST