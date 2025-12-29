177 balls to history: Pakistan’s Shan Masood breaks Inzamam-ul-Haq’s three-decade-old record; achieve this big feat | Cricket News

Shan Masood. (File photo)

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has set a new record for the fastest double century by a Pakistani in first-class cricket, reaching the milestone in 177 balls and surpassing a long-standing mark held by Inzamam-ul-Haq.Masood achieved the feat while representing Sui Northern Gas against Sahar Associates on the opening day of the President’s Cup departmental tournament.The previous record belonged to former Pakistan captain Inzamam, who had scored a double hundred off 188 balls during a tour match in England in 1992.Masood remained unbeaten on 212 from 185 balls at the end of play on day one of the match on Sunday.The record for the fastest double century by a visiting batter in first-class cricket continues to be held by Virender Sehwag, who reached the mark in 182 balls during the Lahore Test in 2006.The 36-year-old Masood had recently declined an offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take up the role of full-time Director of International Cricket and Players Relations, choosing instead to focus on the World Test Championship and his playing career.The PCB had proposed that Masood step away from active cricket to take on the full-time position after appointing him earlier this year as consultant for international cricket and players relations.