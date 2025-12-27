1888, 1895, 2025: Shortest completed Ashes Tests ever | Cricket News

England’s previous Test win in Australia had come at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2011. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: England finally exorcised their Australian demons, ending an 18-match winless streak Down Under with a dramatic four-wicket victory in the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The result not only restored pride after a bruising tour but also rewrote several entries in Ashes history, with the contest finishing inside two days in extraordinary fashion.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Having lost the first three Tests at Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, England had already conceded the Ashes in just 11 days of cricket. Questions over preparation, form and direction surrounded the visitors as they arrived in Melbourne. Yet, against the odds, England produced a defiant performance to halt a barren run that had stretched nearly 15 years.

England’s previous Test win in Australia had come at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2011. Since then, they had endured 18 Tests without victory, losing 16 and drawing two. That sequence placed England alongside New Zealand for the most consecutive Tests without a win in Australia, a dubious record that now stands corrected. The victory also carried personal significance for key figures, with Joe Root registering his first Test win in Australia after 18 matches, while Ben Stokes tasted success for the first time in his 13th Test on Australian soil.The Melbourne Test was notable not just for the result, but for its sheer brevity. Completed in 852 balls, it became the fourth-shortest Ashes Test in history. Only three matches from the late 19th century were shorter: Old Trafford (1888), Lord’s (1888), and the Perth Test earlier in this series, which ended in 847 balls. Melbourne 2025 now sits alongside those games as one of the quickest finishes the rivalry has ever seen.It also joined a rare list of Ashes Tests to conclude inside two days. Before this series, the most recent such occurrence had been Nottingham in 1921 (excluding a rest day). Remarkably, the 2025 Ashes has now produced two Tests ending within two days — Perth and Melbourne — underlining the extreme conditions and relentless pace that have defined the contest.From Australia’s perspective, the defeat marked only their third loss in Boxing Day Tests since 2011. Across 15 matches at the MCG during this period, Australia have won 10, drawn two and lost just three — twice to India and now to England. That context makes England’s triumph even more striking.

Shortest completed Ashes Tests (by balls)



Balls Venue Year Winner 788 Old Trafford 1888 England 792 Lord’s 1888 Australia 847 Perth 2025 Australia 852 Melbourne 2025 England 911 Sydney 1895 Australia

Ashes Tests ending inside two days



Venue Year Note Lord’s 1888 — The Oval 1888 — Manchester 1888 — The Oval 1890 — Nottingham 1921 Excluding rest day Perth 2025 — Melbourne 2025 —

Most consecutive Tests without a win in Australia



Team Tests without win Period Status New Zealand 18 Dec 1987 – Dec 2011 Ended England 18 Nov 2013 – Dec 2025 Ended West Indies 17 Nov 2000 – Jan 2024 Ended Pakistan 17 Nov 1999 – Present Ongoing Sri Lanka 15 Feb 1988 – Present Ongoing

Australia in Boxing Day Tests since 2011



Matches Won Lost Drawn 15 10 3 2