বুধবার , ৯ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৪শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
22-year-old Man Arrested for Social Media Post Against Manipur CM, BJP

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৯, ২০২২ ১২:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
n biren singh


Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 00:06 IST

File photo of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (File pic/PTI)

Sharma alleged that the comment put the BJP in the wrong light for being “Hindu-centric”, and it hurt the BJP functionaries

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Manipur for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the BJP on Facebook, police said on Tuesday.

Laishram Malemnganba was arrested on Monday from his house in Waiton in Imphal East district on the basis of a complaint lodged by state BJYM president Manoharmayum Barish Sharma, they said.

Sharma alleged that the comment put the BJP in the wrong light for being “Hindu-centric”, and it hurt the BJP functionaries.

“Being a Hindu, the comment immensely hurt my religious feelings,” the BJYM leader claimed.

The police filed a case against the accused under different sections of the IPC, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

An investigation is underway, police said.

