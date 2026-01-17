রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
8 wickets in eight overs! India snatch victory from Bangladesh’s grasp in U19 World Cup | Cricket News

8 wickets in eight overs! India snatch victory from Bangladesh’s grasp in U19 World Cup | Cricket News


Vihaan Malhotra celebrates with teammates (X-Cricbuzz)

Off-spinner Vihaan Malhotra delivered a match-turning spell of 4 for 14 to spark a dramatic collapse in Bangladesh’s chase, helping India secure an 18-run victory under the DLS method in a rain-affected U19 World Cup clash on Saturday. After India were restricted to 238 in a reduced 49-over contest, Bangladesh looked firmly in control of their chase, cruising at 102 for 2 after 20 overs with the DLS par score at 88. But the game swung sharply in India’s favour as Malhotra’s precise off-spin dismantled the middle order. He claimed the wickets of Kalam Siddiki (15), Sheikh Parvez Jibon (7), Rizan Hossan (15), and Samiun Basir (2), sparking panic in the Bangladeshi camp.

Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: What it means for the T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh ultimately collapsed from 106 for 2 to 146 all out in just 28.3 overs, falling well short of the revised 165-run target. Khilan Patel provided the decisive blow by dismissing Bangladesh captain Azizul Hakim, who top-scored with a composed 51 off 72 balls (4×4, 1×6). Henil Patel wrapped up the tail by removing Iqbal Hossain Emon to seal the victory. Earlier in the innings, Bangladesh had made a promising start despite losing Zawad Abrar in the first over to Deepesh Devendran. A steady partnership between Rifat Beg (37 off 37) and Hakim seemed to put the visitors on track, with Beg punishing the spinners with confident strokes, including a lofted six over deep square leg off Kanishk Chouhan. India’s innings had also seen its share of drama. Al Fahad had starred with the ball, taking 5/38 to rattle the Indian top order, removing captain Ayush Mhatre and Vedant Trivedi in quick succession. However, India’s response was steadied by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu. Sooryavanshi, usually an aggressive batter, played a controlled knock of 72 off 67 balls (6×4, 3×6), while Kundu held the innings together with 80 off 112 balls (4×4, 3×6), surviving three reprieves along the way. The pair added 62 runs off 101 balls, rescuing India from an early top-order collapse. The result means India now top Group B with four points from two matches, while Bangladesh and USA remain yet to open their accounts. New Zealand has not yet started its campaign. Players from both sides exchanged handshakes and pleasantries on the field after a tense encounter, a contrast to the captains’ avoided handshake at the toss. Brief scores: India 238 in 48.4 overs (Abhigyan Kundu 80, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 72; Al Fahad 5/38, Iqbal Hossain Emon 2/45, Azizul Hakim 2/42) beat Bangladesh 146 in 28.3 overs (Azizul Hakim 51; Vihaan Malhotra 4/14, Khilan Patel 2/35) by 18 runs via DLS method.



