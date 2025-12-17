9 runs off 10 balls! Babar Azam flops again in BBL | Cricket News

Babar Azam (Image credit: BBL)

NEW DELHI: Adelaide Strikers secured a thrilling three-wicket win over Sydney Sixers in the fourth match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season. Jamie Overton was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!With this victory, the Strikers climb to third in the BBL standings with two points, while the Sixers, suffering consecutive defeats, remain at seventh.

Prashant Veer’s parents react after their son gets a Rs 14.20 crore IPL deal

Batting first, Sydney Sixers posted 159/9 in 20 overs. Babar Azam struggled again, scoring just nine runs off 10 balls, including a four, while wicketkeeper-batter Josh Phillippe top-scored with 46 from 28 deliveries, hitting eight fours and a six. Jack Edwards contributed a fighting 32 off 21 balls, including four boundaries, as the Sixers posted a competitive total. For Adelaide, Luke Wood (3/26), Jamie Overton (2/22), and Lloyd Pope (2/25) shared the wickets.During the chase, Liam Scott smashed 51 off 31 deliveries, including three fours and three sixes. Jamie Overton, after brilliant bowling figures, added 30 runs off 20 balls, including four boundaries, as the Strikers chased down the 160-run target in 19.2 overs.After receiving the Player of the Match award, Overton said the chase felt controlled.“I’d like to think so (if the chase was under control), but those first games of the season, you always just want to get over the line. So it’s nice to do that and get our first win on the board. Coming up against these guys is never easy; they’re one of the best franchises in the world, so to get the win in the opening game is very satisfying. Yeah, I think it’s been around 8 years, so it was great to break that duck. That makes it even more special,” Overton said.“We felt pretty comfortable at the break (chasing 160). At times it was a bit sloppy – I think we gave away around a dozen extras – and there was some swing early on. So the plan was to play the conditions, get through the start, and then try and take the game on at the back end. Once we did that, it felt like we were mostly in control. Absolutely (enjoying his time). It’s my third season here and I love coming back, playing in front of the Adelaide fans and travelling around Australia. It’s one of my favourite places in the world, so I’m really enjoying it,” Overton added.