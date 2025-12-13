‘A lot of unwanted VIPs surrounding’: Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia reacts to Lionel Messi’s Kolkata event fiasco | Football News

Lionel Messi (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia criticised VIP culture at Lionel Messi’s Kolkata event, where genuine fans were unable to see the football star due to unwanted VIP presence. The GOAT Tour’s Kolkata leg on Saturday turned chaotic at Salt Lake Stadium when fans who purchased expensive tickets began throwing bottles and trying to break gates after Messi departed early. Fans expressed anger through vandalism, blaming poor event management and VIPs for monopolising Messi’s time.

Fans throw objects, vandalise stadium after Messi leaves early | Hyderabad next

“I think it’s very unfortunate. I think the organisers did their best, but sometimes it gets out of control, especially VIP culture – it becomes very difficult even to the organisers to stop a lot of VIPs who are not supposed to be there as well, I think they entered and crowded. The genuine fans did not really get to see Messi. So, I think that was where the fans were very upset,” Bhaichung Bhutia told ANI.Bhutia emphasised Messi’s massive following in Kolkata and across India, suggesting the need to prevent unwanted VIP presence at such events.“Hopefully, I think these kinds of mistakes don’t happen…I heard 80,000 people came in to see Messi. Knowing that Messi is worshipped in Kolkata and in India, when they get disappointed paying such a high-price and coming from such faraway places, I think it’s very disappointing. I think the Govt has taken some steps and action…My only suggestion is that I think in future this has to be really well-organised and at the same time, lot of unwanted VIPs surrounding should be avoided,” Bhutia added.West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas announced a government investigation into the incident.Governor Ananda Bose confirmed the event organiser’s arrest, stating, “The organiser has been arrested, and an investigation has been done…”Additional Director General Law and Order Jawed Shamim assured that the situation was under control.“There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested… I’m telling you, they (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done,” Jawed Shamim told reporters.