শুক্রবার , ২৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪
‘Aaj batting tera bhai karega!’: Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah shows off his batting skills ahead of Delhi Capitals match – Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With his team in the middle of an underwhelming IPL season and struggling in its bid to make the playoffs, largely on account of its inconsistent batters; Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took the onus on himself, as he kitted up and played some big shots during nets ahead of his side’s clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.
The team’s inconsistent batting performance has been a major factor in their underwhelming campaign.In preparation for the upcoming match against DC, Bumrah geared up and showcased his batting skills during the net practice session.

MI’s official handle (formerly Twitter) shared a video showcasing Bumrah’s batting practice in the nets, highlighting his efforts to contribute to the team’s performance. Posting the video of Bumrah in the nets, MI wrote, “Aj batting tera Jassi bhai karega!”

Watch:

The clash between MI and DC is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. DC currently hold the sixth position in the points table, having secured four wins and suffered five losses, accumulating a total of eight points.
They emerged victorious in their previous encounter against Gujarat Titans by a narrow margin of four runs. MI, on the other hand, finds themselves in the eighth spot with three wins and five losses, totalling six points. Mumbai suffered a defeat in their last match against Rajasthan Royals by a significant margin of nine wickets.
ALSO SEE: IPL LIVE SCORE
Throughout the ongoing season, Bumrah has been in impressive form with the ball, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 15.69 and maintaining an economy rate of 6.37. His best bowling figures stand at 5/21. Currently, he holds the ‘Purple Cap‘ for being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.
(Inputs from ANI)





