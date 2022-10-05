বুধবার , ৫ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২০শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
AAP Burns Effigy of ‘BJP Ke Koode Ka Ravan’ at 3,500 Places on Dussehra Eve

Last Updated: October 05, 2022, 08:11 IST

AAP's symbolic protest against BJP ruled MCD by burning Ravana of garbage. (Image: AAP/Twitter)

AAP’s symbolic protest against BJP ruled MCD by burning Ravana of garbage. (Image: AAP/Twitter)

AAP MLA Atishi said the BJP has been at the helm of affairs in MCD for the past 15 years and they have turned Delhi into a city of garbage

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday held a protest against BJP-run Municipal Corporation, burning effigies of “BJP Ke Koode Ka Ravan” at 3,500 places on the eve of Dussehra. Blaming the BJP for the national capital’s garbage, AAP leaders burnt the effigies as per the rituals of Dussehra where effigies of Ravan are torched as a mark of ending negativity.

The protest was led by AAP MCD in charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak.

During the protest, AAP leader Sanjeev Jha torched an effigy at Tiranga Chowk of Nathu Colony in his Assembly constituency Burari. Afterwards, senior AAP Leader & MLA Atishi torched an effigy in her constituency Kalkaji’s IG Camp.

“BJP-ruled MCD has turned Delhi into a city of garbage during its 15 year reign. Our protest is a wake up call to BJP which is sleeping like Kumbhkaran to come and see how their maladministration and apathy has caused all sorts of troubles to Delhiites,” Jha said.

Atishi said, “People want Delhi to be garbage free; burning of Ravana’s effigy today is a symbol of how the public wants to free themselves from BJP’s rule in MCD and oust them from power. People are proud that CM Arvind Kejriwal has transformed schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply in Delhi; they know that if AAP comes to power in MCD, Delhi will become garbage free as well.”

“The BJP has been at the helm of affairs in MCD for the past 15 years and they have turned Delhi into a city of garbage. When someone enters Delhi, three humongous garbage mountains welcome them,” she added.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here



