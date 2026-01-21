Abhishek Sharma’s fireworks power India to commanding T20I win over New Zealand | Cricket News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
India’s Abhishek Sharma (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Abhishek Sharma once again stole the show as India outplayed New Zealand by 48 runs in the opening T20 International on Wednesday. The 25-year-old dynamo smashed a whirlwind 84 off just 35 deliveries, while Rinku Singh provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 44 from 20 balls, guiding India to a formidable 238 for 7. Chasing the target, New Zealand showed glimpses of resistance. Glenn Phillips, in particular, tore into the Indian attack with 78 off 40 balls, while Mark Chapman contributed 39 off 24. The pair stitched together a 79-run partnership in seven overs, injecting hope into the Black Caps’ chase. However, the mounting scoreboard pressure and India’s incisive bowling eventually proved too much, and New Zealand fell short at 190 for 7. Varun Chakravarthy picked up two crucial wickets (2/37), supported by early breakthroughs from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya.

Bachchan, Waugh, Maxwell and Smith: Inside Europe’s New T20 League

Over the last year, India has looked nearly untouchable in T20s, and Abhishek has been at the heart of that dominance. Known for his aggressive, boundary-laden innings, he once again turned the Black Cap fielders into spectators, clearing the ropes eight times and hitting five fours. His fearless assault also allowed captain Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 22) to find his rhythm during a 99-run third-wicket stand, though the skipper remained short of his peak form. Abhishek needed just five balls to get his eye in against Jacob Duffy before unleashing his first six into the sight screen. Despite squandered starts from Sanju Samson (10) and Ishan Kishan (8), the young opener never looked back. His trademark bat speed, coupled with New Zealand’s lack of genuine pace, made scoring almost effortless. Even deliveries from fast bowlers Kristian Clarke and Kyle Jamieson, clocking early 130 kmph, were dispatched over the ropes with ease. Eventually, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi managed to remove Abhishek, but by then Rinku Singh was well set. The young right-hander made the most of the remaining deliveries, hammering Daryl Mitchell’s final over for 21 runs and ensuring India’s innings ended in spectacular fashion. India’s commanding total and clinical bowling performance set the tone, with Abhishek’s destructive hitting once again proving why he is India’s premier T20 weapon.



