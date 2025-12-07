রবিবার, ০৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:১১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ahmed Khan Reveals Saroj Khan Said She ‘Wasn’t Getting The Vibe’ From AR Rahman’s Rangeela Music | Bollywood News Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris scripts history, becomes first British driver to clinch F1 championship after Lewis Hamilton | Racing News Lakshya Begins Raj Mehta’s Next Romantic Drama Lag Ja Gale, Pic Goes Viral | Bollywood News ক্ষমতায় এলে এনইআইআর নীতিমালা পুনর্বিবেচনা করবে বিএনপি: আমীর খসরু ইবির জালালাবাদ স্টুডেন্ট’স অ্যাসোসিয়েশনের সভাপতি শফিউল, সম্পাদক সাইম Guwahati Masters badminton tournament: Sanskar Saraswat clinches maiden Super 100 title; Tanvi Sharma finishes as runner-up | Badminton News বেনিনে সেনাদের একাংশের রাষ্ট্র ক্ষমতা দখলের দাবি সূচকের পতনে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad ‘Will have a beer tonight’: England coach blames ‘too much training’ for Ashes defeat | Cricket News Sara Ali Khan Shares BTS Pics As Kedarnath Clocks 7 Years, Fans Say ‘Miss You Sushant Singh Rajput’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris scripts history, becomes first British driver to clinch F1 championship after Lewis Hamilton | Racing News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris scripts history, becomes first British driver to clinch F1 championship after Lewis Hamilton | Racing News


McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Lando Norris of McLaren secured his maiden Formula 1 championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale on Sunday.Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the race, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finishing second and Norris taking third. This result enabled Norris to edge out Verstappen by two points in the final championship standings.Piastri, who was also in contention for his first F1 championship, finished the season in third place, trailing Norris by 13 points.Norris, at 26 years old, became Britain’s first champion since Lewis Hamilton’s victory in 2020, preventing Verstappen from claiming his fifth consecutive title.The championship battle saw Norris leading Verstappen by 12 points and Piastri by 16 points entering the final race.The grid lineup had Verstappen on pole position, Norris alongside him, and Piastri in third. Verstappen needed Norris to finish fourth or lower, while Piastri required a win with Norris outside the top five.Despite driver and team strategy errors from McLaren throughout the season, Verstappen’s impressive late-season performance, including his eighth win of the season and 71st career victory, wasn’t enough to overtake Norris.The McLaren team celebrated as CEO Zak Brown congratulated their new champion.“Lando, this is Zak from McLaren. Is this the world champion hotline? You did it! You did it! Awesome,” Brown said.“Oh my God, thanks so much. I love you guys. Thanks for everything,” Norris responded emotionally, breaking into tears.After finishing the race, an emotional Norris remained in his car momentarily before joining his parents at trackside and celebrating with his McLaren team members.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Guwahati Masters badminton tournament: Sanskar Saraswat clinches maiden Super 100 title; Tanvi Sharma finishes as runner-up | Badminton News

Guwahati Masters badminton tournament: Sanskar Saraswat clinches maiden Super 100 title; Tanvi Sharma finishes as runner-up | Badminton News

‘Will have a beer tonight’: England coach blames ‘too much training’ for Ashes defeat | Cricket News

‘Will have a beer tonight’: England coach blames ‘too much training’ for Ashes defeat | Cricket News

Right after maiden ODI century, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal confirms availability for SMAT knockouts | Cricket News

Right after maiden ODI century, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal confirms availability for SMAT knockouts | Cricket News

‘I’d be asking ECB for refund’: Legend Ian Botham blasts Ben Stokes’s side as Australia humiliate England again in Ashes | Cricket News

‘I’d be asking ECB for refund’: Legend Ian Botham blasts Ben Stokes’s side as Australia humiliate England again in Ashes | Cricket News

Ashes: Australia humble England again, take 2-0 lead in five-match series | Cricket News

Ashes: Australia humble England again, take 2-0 lead in five-match series | Cricket News

‘Wedding is called off’: Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on her marriage with Palash Muchhal | Cricket News

‘Wedding is called off’: Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on her marriage with Palash Muchhal | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST