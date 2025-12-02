Afghanistan star drops bombshell: Hopes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don’t play 2027 World Cup | Cricket News

Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the first ODI cricket match of series between India and South Africa, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (PTI Photo)

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz said his team will be in a better position against India at the 2027 ODI World Cup if India’s senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli do not play in the tournament. The 2027 World Cup will be held in South Africa. India finished as runners-up in the previous edition in 2023, held in India.Rohit and Kohli, who have already stepped away from Tests and T20Is, are still active in the ODI format. Both are currently involved in the three-match series against South Africa. In the opening ODI at Ranchi, Rohit scored a half-century while Kohli hit his 52nd ODI century, helping India secure a 17-run win and take a 1-0 lead.

Harshit Rana press conference: On social media trolls, outside noise, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

During an interview with Sports Tak, Gurbaz said other teams would feel more confident in the World Cup without the presence of these two experienced players in Indian, but he also admitted that their exclusion is not a realistic scenario.“As an Afghanistan player. I will be happy if they are not in the (Indian) team. Because if they are not in the (Indian) team, we will have more chance to win. They are legends,” Gurbaz said, adding, “There is no chance for someone to come and say that Virat shouldn’t be in the team and Rohit shouldn’t be in the team. If they’re not in the team, every team will be happy. So they are such big names and they are very good players,” Gurbaz told Sports Tak.Kohli has the most hundreds in ODI cricket, while Rohit is the leading six-hitter in the format.Both are set to play the second ODI against South Africa on December 3 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.