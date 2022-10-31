সোমবার , ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib replaces injured Hazratullah Zazai for remainder of T20 World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৩১, ২০২২ ৭:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
1667222535 photo


MELBOURNE: Afghanistan have been forced to change their squad at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with the team losing hard-hitting opener Hazratullah Zazai to injury.
Zazai, whose stunning 162* against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019 maintains the record for the second-highest total in the men’s T20I cricket, has been battling kidney concern and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.
Gulbadin Naib, an experienced hitter who is already in Australia and will get the opportunity to play in this tournament, has taken his position in Afghanistan’s 15-player squad.
In order for Afghanistan to have any hope of making it to the semifinals, they must win their next match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Brisbane and their tournament-ending match against Australia on Friday in Adelaide.
The only team in Australia without a win is Mohammad Nabi’s group, but they have been a little unlucky since they have taken part in two games that have been called off due to rain without a ball being bowled.
Zazai managed just seven runs against England during the only match Afghanistan have been able to complete at the T20 World Cup, with the left-hander dismissed courtesy of a brilliant catch from Liam Livingstone.
Afghanistan squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Gulbadin Naib, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Rahmat Shah.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg campus
৬ দফা দাবিতে চবির আমানত হলে ছাত্রদের বিক্ষোভ
বাংলাদেশ
1667222535 photo
Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib replaces injured Hazratullah Zazai for remainder of T20 World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Skin care tips
Winter Skin Care|| তৈরি থাকুন এখন থেকেই, শীতে ত্বকের সমস্যা হবে না! মেনে চলুন এই ৬ নিয়ম
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG 31 October 2022
‘বাবরের ঘরে’ নাছির অতিথি, হামলায় পণ্ড ছাত্রলীগ নেতার শোকসভা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
New Project 14 5

Holi Skin Care: দোলে রং খেলে ত্বক চরম ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত? পার্লারে না গিয়ে ত্বক সারিয়ে তুলুন এই ঘরোয়া উপকরণগুলিতে

 710073 gmail

Tech Tips: ইনবক্সের সব প্রমোশনাল, সোশ্যাল, জাঙ্ক মেল ডিলিট করতে চান এক ক্লিকে? জানুন এই Gmail ট্রিক

 received 525437372154520

লক্ষ্মীপুরে শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠান খুলে দেওয়ার দাবীতে, সাধারণ শিক্ষার্থীদের মানববন্ধনে প্রশাসনের বাঁধা

 IMG 20220426 050433

পুষ্পা-কাঁচা বাদামে জমেছে ইদ বাজার

 1628232812 beer day

International Beer Day 2021: Qualities of a Beer-a-holic

 katrina kaif vicky kaushal wedding 2 1

Did Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel Bauer Apply His Beauty Philosophy on Katrina Kaif?

 Rakhi Purnima 18

Best gifts for your sister on this Raksha Bandhan

 koiko palak ecommerce ecommerce barta

২০৪১ সালের উন্নত বাংলাদেশের লক্ষ্যমাত্রা পূরণে পাশে থাকবে কোইকা-আইসিটি প্রতিমন্ত্রী পলক

 New Project 2 18

Aromatherapy: বাড়িতে ব্যবহার করুন সঠিক সুগন্ধি, গ্রীষ্মে শরীর-মন হবে ফুরফুরে, দেখুন কোনটা বেছে নেবেন!

 3 47

Cyclone Tauktae: ঝড়ে ভেঙে পড়ল গাছ, একটুর জন্য রক্ষা মহিলার ! ভাইরাল ভিডিও