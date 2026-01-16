After India head coach Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings – Watch | Cricket News

KL Rahul at Mahakaleshwar Temple (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand. He went there to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva before the series decider at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.During his visit, Rahul offered prayers at the Mahakal Temple, which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. He also performed ritual worship of Nandi. The visit was calm and devotional, away from the pressure of international cricket.

This was not Rahul’s first visit to the temple. He has been there several times in the past.Before the start of IPL 2024, Rahul visited the temple with his parents after attending the Bhasma Aarti. He prayed for success in the tournament. He had also visited the Mahakal Temple with his wife Athiya Shetty before the Indore Test in 2023.On the field, Rahul is in excellent form in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. The 33-year-old played a brilliant knock in the second match of the series. He scored a magnificent hundred and remained unbeaten on 112. His innings included 11 fours and one six. He looked confident and in control throughout his stay at the crease.

Watch KL Rahul offering prayers to Lord Shiva

However, Rahul’s effort was not enough to secure a win for India. New Zealand chased down the target successfully and won the match by seven wickets. Daryl Mitchell scored a century and guided his team to victory. With this result, the series is now level at 1-1.Before Rahul’s visit, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also reached the Mahakal Temple. They arrived at around 4 am to take part in the Bhasma Aarti. Both coaches sat in the Nandi Hall during the ritual.