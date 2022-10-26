বুধবার , ২৬ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১০ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

After Kejriwal’s Request, BJP’s Nitish Rane Suggests Shivaji’s Photo on Currency Notes

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৬, ২০২২ ৭:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
currencysho0gsgs


After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appeal to the Centre to print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on new currency notes, Maharashtra BJP leader Nitish Rane on Wednesday suggested notes should also be printed with photo of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Rane also tweeted a photo of a Rs 200 currency note with Shivaji’s photo and wrote, “Ye perfect hai ! (This is perfect!)”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal address a press conference and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider including the pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha in currency notes as they would earn the blessings of the Hindu deities and strengthen the economy. Kejriwal further said if Indonesia can do it, so can India.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal’s Currency Appeal Ahead of Gujarat Polls About Pandering to Hindu Votebank, Not Economy

It seems that Kejriwal’s appeal clearly has less to do with the economy and more to do with appeasing to the Hindu voters, in an unabashed attempt to corner the ruling BJP on the latter’s core Hinduvta plank. Therefore, Kejriwal’s words have got under the skin of the BJP.

BJP’s Sambit Patra took pot-shots at Kejriwal and said that “there is a song in a Hindi film – ‘kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte’”. During the press conference, Patra also said, “Kashmiri Pandit ko dilli me naukri dene se inkaar karne waale Arvind Kejriwal, Kashmiri Pandit ke upar hasne wale Arvind Kejriwal, aaj achanak jo Hindu banne ki chesta kar rehein hain, ye U-turn ki parakasta hai.”

The BJP has attempted to paint Kejriwal as someone who suffered from the ‘imposter syndrome’ and was a ‘chunavi Hindu’.

Aam Aadmi Party (MP) Sanjay Singh defended Kejriwal and attacked the BJP, saying that the Centre is going to print currency notes with photo of Savarkar.

“These people are opposing Lord Ganesha Lakshmi because we have come to know that the Modi government is going to put the photo of Savarkar,” he tweeted. 

Read all the Latest Politics News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 814337096562141
হকি চ্যাম্পিয়ন্স ট্রফির ম্যাচ টিকেট পাওয়া যাবে মোনার্ক মার্টে
ই-কমার্স
received 1289085968519947
প্রকাশিত সংবাদের প্রতিবাদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
currencysho0gsgs
After Kejriwal’s Request, BJP’s Nitish Rane Suggests Shivaji’s Photo on Currency Notes
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Rohingya NID
লাখ টাকায় রোহিঙ্গা হয়ে যাচ্ছে ‘বাংলাদেশি’
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
amitabh bachchan in kaun banega crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan Pens Nostalgic Post For Kaun Banega Crorepati

 aishwarya rai bachchan in stills from her films raincoat and provoked

7 of Her Most Critically Acclaimed Films

 pori

মাদক মামলায় জামিন পেলেন পরীমণি – Corporate Sangbad

 wm accident

ট্রেন-গাড়ি সংঘর্ষ : আরও একজনের মৃত্যু

 1627201490 askthedoctor drbachani

Keep Crib 6 Feet Away, Breastfeeding Protocols and Other Rules COVID Positive Mothers Should Follow

 received 1267411837027363

দ্রুততম সময়ে সকল শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান খুলে দিন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm aymanal jawhari1

আল-কায়দা নেতা জাওয়াহিরি মার্কিন হামলায় নিহত

 1623023603 photo

T20 leagues serious threat to international cricket: Faf du Plessis | Cricket News

 nap

শিক্ষা খাতে কর আরোপ অদূরদর্শি ও অনৈতিক : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 D6C9494D ACAD 4023 9A55 764536967936 scaled

চতুর্থবারের মতো অনুষ্ঠিত হলো বাংলাদেশ ইনোভেশন অ্যাওয়ার্ড