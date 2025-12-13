শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

After Kolkata chaos, where will Lionel Messi visit next on his GOAT India Tour? | Football News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
After Kolkata chaos, where will Lionel Messi visit next on his GOAT India Tour? | Football News


NEW DELHI: What was meant to be a historic celebration of football greatness in Kolkata spiralled into chaos on Saturday, December 13, forcing Lionel Messi to cut short his much-anticipated appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium. Overcrowding, poor crowd control and security lapses turned the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan into a flashpoint, leaving fans angry, organisers embarrassed and the global icon whisked away sooner than planned.

Fans throw objects, vandalise stadium after Messi leaves early | Hyderabad next

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a formal apology to Messi and the fans after scenes of vandalism and unrest broke out. Disappointed spectators booed, threw bottles and damaged hoardings after realising that Messi’s lap of honour would be curtailed. Many fans, including those who had paid premium prices, complained they neither saw Messi up close nor on the giant screens despite waiting for hours.“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium,” Banerjee said, adding that an enquiry committee headed by retired Justice Ashim Kumar Ray has been formed to fix responsibility and prevent a repeat of such incidents.Messi’s Kolkata stop was part of his GOAT India Tour, a multi-city schedule designed to celebrate the Argentine legend’s legacy and connect him with Indian fans. The superstar arrived in the city in the early hours of December 13 and participated in a meet-and-greet, a virtual statue inauguration and a brief stadium interaction before security concerns forced an early exit.With Kolkata behind him, attention now shifts to the remaining stops on Messi’s tightly packed itinerary. The next destination is Hyderabad, where Messi is scheduled to feature in an exhibition match at Uppal Stadium later on December 13, followed by a musical concert and a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.On December 14, the World Cup winner heads to Mumbai for appearances at the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, a celebrity football match, and an event at Wankhede Stadium that also includes a charity fashion show.The tour concludes in New Delhi on December 15, where Messi is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend a felicitation event at Arun Jaitley Stadium with Minerva Academy players.



