বুধবার , ১৯ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৩রা কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

After Much Delay And Bickering Congress Ends Suspense, Announces First List

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৯, ২০২২ ১:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2022 07 10t182149.865


After days of uncertainty and dilly-dallying, the Congress high command announced its first list of 46 candidates for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh polls, taking the lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party which is yet to do so.

The Congress, however, is still confabulating on the remaining 22 seats.

Though the names had been finalised earlier, differences over some candidates prevented the party from announcing the list. Most of the sitting MLAs find their names in the list except Kinnaur where legislator Jagat Singh Negi had won last time. The party has chosen to keep the name in abeyance on this tribal seat for which state Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari has staked claim.

Importantly, former minister Kaul Singh Thakur and his daughter Champa Thakur have been given tickets from Darang and Mandi Sadar constituencies, ignoring the “one family, one ticket” rule.

The list has three women candidates including MLA from Dalhousie Asha Kumari. Caste and regional equations have been weighed while finalising the names. The party also seems to have taken into consideration different lobbies within the state unit. Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri will contest from Haroli while Sukhwinder Sukhu has got the ticket from Nadaun.

Sources said that the finalisation of the first list gave a lot of headache to the party high command. At the central election committee meeting, sources said, differences had emerged between Anand Sharma, State unit Chief Pratibha Chauhan and leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

The party could face more challenges finalising the remaining constituencies. The seats on which the party is having a tough time deciding the candidates include Shimla (Urban) where there were over three dozen applicants and Bharmour (Chamba) where the tussle for ticket is on between former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri and Youth Congress general secretary Amit Bharmouri.

The party has also not finalised its candidates for Jwalamukhi and Dehra seats in Kangra with an eye on the BJP list. With reports indicating that five-time MLA Ravinder Singh Ravi and former minister Ramesh Dhawala could switch sides if denied tickets by the BJP, the party is adopting a wait-and-watch policy for the two seats.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Nasir AZM 18 October 2022
‘মানবতাবিরোধী’ জিয়া-এরশাদ, খালেদা-তারেকের বিচার চান নাছির
বাংলাদেশ
1666125048 photo
Chetan Sharma’s fate hangs in balance, Debasish Mohanty’s tenure soon to end as BCCI likely to rejig selection panel | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
love1
Weird things that couples shares with each other in deep Love relationship| শুধুই শারীরিক চাহিদাই নয়, জুটিরা লুকিয়ে লুকিয়ে এমন কাজ করেন জানলে পায়ের তলা থেকে সরবে মাটি – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ali sajid deepika
Ali Fazal Demands Sajid Khan’s Eviction From Bigg Boss 16; Deepika Padukone Opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s Next?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Seikh Fazlul Karim Selim at Parliament 11 02 2020

চন্দ্রিমায় জিয়ার লাশ নেই, বাক্স সরিয়ে ফেলুন— সংসদে শেখ সেলিম

 1664479379 photo

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony, says nepotism, corruption plagued sports in country earlier | More sports News

 wm Chattagram District Map Sarabangla 750x563 750x563 1

মহাসড়কে ২ যুবকের লাশ, পাশে মোটরসাইকেল

 New Project 6 4

নামে টকদই থাকলেও আদৌ খাওয়ার জিনিস নয়, জানুন বডি ইয়োগার্টের কাজ

 google play

Tech Tips: টাকা ছাড়াই পেইড অ্যাপ ডাউনলোড; কী ভাবে? জেনে নিন এখনই

 premier bank

৩২ লাখ শেয়ার বিক্রি করবে প্রিমিয়ার ব্যাংকের পরিচালক – Corporate Sangbad

 studio project 121

From Organic Rangoli to LED Lights, Tips For Eco-Friendly Festival

 untitled design 4 17

Sid Sriram To Play Lead Role in Mani Ratnam’s Next: Reports

 1626584935 photo

Indian athletes can use facilities inside the Olympic Village from first day after check-in | Tokyo Olympics News

 1625553227 kataluna enriquez and angela ponce

Transgender Women Making Inroads in Indian and International Beauty Pageants