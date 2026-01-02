After T20 World Cup snub, Shubman Gill returns to domestic cricket — but you can’t watch him: Here’s why | Cricket News

Shubman Gill (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Just like Virat Kohli’s recent domestic matches, Indian ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill’s upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy game will also be played without fans in the stands. It will be Gill’s first domestic game since being dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad.Gill will turn out for Punjab against Sikkim on Saturday at the Jaipuria College ground, but no general public will be allowed to watch the match from inside the venue.

The decision has been taken following BCCI guidelines. According to the board’s instructions, both Shubman Gill and India pacer Arshdeep Singh will feature in Punjab’s next two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. Punjab will face Sikkim on January 3 and Goa on January 6. While the match against Goa will be played at the KL Saini Stadium, the Sikkim game has been scheduled at the Jaipuria College ground. Due to security concerns and the absence of proper seating arrangements for spectators, the match will be held behind closed doors. A BCCI source explained that only people associated with the college will be allowed entry. “The students and staff are allowed inside the premises but there will be enough security arrangements including private bouncers being deployed. In any case, no outsiders will be allowed inside the college premises,” the source told PTI.“The scheduling was done much earlier. Only because of Rohit Sharma and anticipating the response, Mumbai’s match had to be shifted to Sawai Man Singh Stadium from Anantam,” the source added. Like the Vijay Hazare Trophy games featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gill’s match will also not be available for fans to watch on television or online. There will be no live broadcast or live streaming of the game. Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh are expected to reach the venue late on Friday night. Their travel plans were affected due to poor weather conditions in north India. “Both Gill and Arshdeep were supposed to arrive by evening but prevailing weather condition in North India has led to delay of their flights. Weather permitting, they will arrive by late night,” the source said. With fans unable to attend or watch the match live, Gill’s appearance for Punjab will remain a low-key affair. However, the game will still be important for Punjab as they continue their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with two key international players returning to domestic cricket.