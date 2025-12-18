Ahead of T20 World Cup, Ishan Kishan sends strong message to Gautam Gambhir and India selectors with SMAT performance | Cricket News

Cricketer Ishan Kishan (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

NEW DELHI: Ishan Kishan delivered a captain’s knock of the highest order, smashing a breathtaking 101 off just 49 balls to power Jharkhand to a dominant total against Haryana in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 on Thursday. The left-hander’s assault, laced with six fours and ten towering sixes, underlined his red-hot form and capped a tournament in which he finished as the highest run-scorer.

Put in to bat after Haryana won the toss, Jharkhand lost Virat Singh early for two, but that early wicket barely slowed Kishan down. From the outset, the Jharkhand captain was in an unforgiving mood, dismantling the Haryana bowling attack with a mix of clean power and inventive strokeplay. Whether it was clearing the ropes straight down the ground or picking gaps with ease, Kishan dictated terms throughout his innings.He found an able ally in Kumar Kushagra, who played the perfect supporting role with an explosive 81 off 38 balls, striking eight fours and five sixes at a strike rate of over 213. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 177-run partnership, completely flattening Haryana’s plans and ensuring Jharkhand raced to a daunting total well ahead of the full quota of overs.Kishan reached his century in just 45 balls, a milestone that was greeted with roars from the stands as he raised his bat, acknowledging what has been a sensational tournament for him. With this knock, Kishan finished the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 as the leading run-getter, amassing 517 runs in 10 innings at an astonishing average of 57.44 and a strike rate close to 200. The century in the final was his second of the season and served as a reminder of his ability to dominate top-level domestic attacks. And perhaps his performances in SMAT have caught the eyes of Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and other selectors ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.