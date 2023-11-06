সোমবার , ৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২১শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
AIMIM’s Karwan MLA in Hyderabad High on People-Connect, But Locals Lament Want of Welfare | Ground Report

roads in karwan assembly constituency in the old city of hyderabad 2023 11 72ddf515d18af5b31967a29df7a8231e


A road in Karwan assembly constituency in the Old City of Hyderabad. Pic/News18

A road in Karwan assembly constituency in the Old City of Hyderabad. Pic/News18

Kausar Mohiuddin filed his nomination for the Telangana polls on Monday from Karwan, which is one of the six seats that fall in the Old City area of Hyderabad. The Congress candidate from the constituency is Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri while the BJP has fielded Amar Singh

Telangana Election 2023

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Kausar Mohiuddin’s people-connect is apparent at the Karwan assembly constituency in the Old City of Hyderabad. When asked who is going to win the constituency in this month’s Telangana assembly polls, Afshar Khan, who was having his morning cup of Irani tea at a well-known cafe in the Hakimpet area, said: “Kausar bhai, no doubt. He has been our MLA for the last two terms and his connect with the people is unmatched. He grew up here and knows about the issues. His wife too is a corporator and the family is respected here. No other leader has that impact here.”

Kausar Mohiuddin filed his nomination from Karwan on Monday. Karwan is one of the six seats that fall in the Old City. The others are Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Karwan, and Bahadurpura. The AIMIM is contesting from all these seats and three more (Nampally, Jubilee Hills, and Rajendranagar). The Congress candidate from Karwan is Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri while the BJP has fielded Amar Singh.

Fight for space

In a colony adjacent to the Hakimpet mosque, a young man informs that the entire colony has decided to vote for the AIMIM. Md Altaf, who runs a roadside kirana shop, said: “We are happy with our corporator. My only wish is that my shop becomes a pucca one. Due to road expansion, my shop was pushed to this alley and I want a permanent space.”

In another alley, an elderly person working at an automobile shop said: “Not only Muslims, but Hindus too have voted for Kausar. He listens to all our issues and I am happy with the MLAs that MIM gave us, be it Afshar Khan or Kausar.” Kausar had succeeded Afshar Khan, who was a core member of the AIMIM, in 2014.

A few dissident voices

The proprietor of a tailoring shop in the area said that he has still not decided whom to vote for. “No one has met us. No one has told us about their party promises. I am going to decide only after that. Last time, I voted for the BRS.”

When asked about the pressing issues in his area, he said: “Do you see that the roads are dug up in this area? The one in front of my shop was laid off just 10 days ago. There is too much interference here. Even if you are completing some work in front of your own house, they come asking questions. Why do we need someone’s permission for work on a private property?”

Sheikh Jaffar Hussain, a man in his sixties, is a staunch Congressman. Even though the party’s candidate lost the last time, he is going to vote for the Congress again. “I believe that the Congress can bring a change with its new ideas and leaders. Others just say that they are fighting for the rights of Muslims, but that’s false. The elected leaders are openly grabbing land here to construct shadikhanas. We do not have basic benefits like ration cards and health cards. I am hoping the Congress will win this time and bring a change.”

Munshi Munni, an elderly woman, lamented that her ration card has been defunct for the last five years just for one signature. The story is the same for health cards too. “Whenever we ask how we can get our rightful benefits, they call us to their offices and make us stand in long queues, which takes a toll on my weak knees,” she said. “Despite that, I still do not have a functional ration card.”

kakoli
Kakoli Mukherjee

Kakoli Mukherjee, Chief Subeditor, has been a journalist for eight years. She writes on health, people, culture, technology and books.Read More



Source link

