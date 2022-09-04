রবিবার , ৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খবর
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. ড. হাছান মাহমুদ
  8. তথ্যমন্ত্রী
  9. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  10. ধর্ম
  11. নারী ও শিশু
  12. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  13. প্রযুক্তি
  14. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  15. বহি বিশ্ব
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Amid Scindia-Vijayvargiya Bonhomie, Two MP Ministers Vent Anger on Bureaucracy

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৪, ২০২২ ৯:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
scindia vijayvargiya news18


Two Madhya Pradesh ministers close to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have aired their grievances in public about the working of the state bureaucracy, leaving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party embarrassed. Their outburst comes at a time when there is buzz in the state political circles about the growing bonhomie between Scindia and party general secretary Kailash Vjayvargiya, a powerful leader often seen as a rival of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In letters to the state Co operative Societies commissioner as well as the local collector, MP Public Health Minister Brijendra Singh Yadav has sought action against an officer for alleged irregularities in appointments in Ashok Nagar district. Yadav, who is the MLA from Mungaoli in Ashok Nagar, is also reportedly unhappy with the collector and, in his letter, has sought a probe by the deputy collector into these alleged irregular appointments. Yadav could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

His letter comes a day after MP Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia vented his anger in public about the top bureaucrat in the state. Talking to a media outlet in Guna, Sisodia said the administration was running “nirankush” (amok) and blamed Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains for it.

Sisodia has also expressed anger at the transfer of some inspectors by the Shivpuri superintendent of police without his approval. Sisodia is the guardian minister of the district. However, on Friday, Sisodia said he had no complaints anymore after meeting CM Chouhan, adding that “all is normal now and there is no point in talking about the issue”.

Yadav and Sisodia were among the 22 MLAs who switched to the BJP in March 2020, which brought down the Congress’ Kamal Nath government. Scindia too joined the BJP soon after and was made Union civil aviation minister. Meanwhile, on Saturday, at a function in Indore, Scindia got off the stage after noticing Vijayvargiya seated in the first row and held him by the hand and brought him on the dais.

On August 22, Scindia had called on Vijayvargiya at the latter’s home in Indore.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Hasan mahmud edit 800x416
বিএনপির আন্দোলন মানে নিজেরা মারামারি, ইট-পাটকেল নিক্ষেপ
রাজনীতি
IMG 20220905 WA0000
টাঙ্গাইলে রাইস মিলের বয়লারের নিচে চাপা পড়ে নিহত ৩
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ucched ctg 800x416
উচ্ছেদে গিয়ে গাড়ি আমদানিকারকের ‘পা ভাঙল’ চসিক কর্মীরা
বাংলাদেশ
1662310707 photo
Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul register most fifty-plus run stands in T20Is | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nazrul Islam Khan BNP 29 August 2022 800x416
জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - প্রযুক্তি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - প্রযুক্তি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Padma Bridge AL Leader

পদ্মা সেতু পাড়ি দিয়ে উচ্ছ্বসিত আ.লীগ নেতারা

 05 1

চট্টগ্রামে ঈশা খাঁ ঘাঁটির মসজিদে বোমা হামলায় ৫ জেএমবির মৃত্যুদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 cse 1

সিএসইতে ২৩ ট্রেক অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 afsana khan

Singer Afsana Khan Finalised for Bigg Boss 15?

 1624742494 3 8

Father's Day 2021: করিনা থেকে ইয়ামি, সিদ্ধার্থ থেকে আয়ুষ্মান! বাবাকে ভালোবেসে লিখলেন…

 wm 7 College Under Dhaka University DU Logo 27 05 2021

নিয়মিতদের দেওয়া হয় অনিয়মিতদের প্রশ্ন

 1636542276 photo

Hayden set for ‘unusual’ World Cup reunion with friend and rival Langer | Cricket News

 tandoori chai

তন্দুরি চিকেন তো খেয়েছেন ! এবার চেখে দেখুন তন্দুরি চা

 lovers

Easy Ways To Practice Safe Sex During COVID Times

 losers

দর পতনের শীর্ষে শ্যামপুর সুগার মিলস – Corporate Sangbad