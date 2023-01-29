রবিবার , ২৯ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৫ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

Amit Shah Haryana Rally Visit Cancelled Due to Bad Weather, Addresses People Over Phone

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৯, ২০২৩ ৫:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
amit shah


Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 17:10 IST

CM Khattar suggested Amit Shah to address the gathering over phone. (File Photo: PTI)

CM Khattar suggested Amit Shah to address the gathering over phone. (File Photo: PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Amit Shah could not come as his helicopter was not given permission for take off due to bad weather.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit here to attend a public rally on Sunday was cancelled due to bad weather and he addressed the gathering briefly over phone.

Speaking to the people at the rally, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Shah could not come as his helicopter was not given permission for take off due to bad weather.

The weather in Gohana was inclement and more rains are likely during the day.

Khattar said that Shah wanted to come by road but since it would have taken two hours, he suggested to the Union minister to address the gathering over phone.

“I wanted to meet you all in this rally, but due to bad weather, permission for helicopter take off was not given,” Shah told the gathering over the phone.

“I wanted to come via road in a car, but the weather over there is also inclement with the possibility of more rain. Manohar-ji requested that I should speak to you all over phone,” he added.

Shah made a brief address to the gathering.

Khattar, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and some state ministers were among those present.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

