Amit Shah Hits Back At Satya Pal Malik For ‘Pulwama Attack’ Remark, Says ‘If It Were True…’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently addressed the serious allegations levelled by the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik on the Pulwama Attack situation handled by the Modi government and asked why was he quiet at the time when he was in power.

Speaking at India Today Karnataka Roundtable, Shah, said “Why was your soul not awake when you were in power…the credibility of such remarks should be analysed by people and media and if all this is true, why was he quiet when he was the governor. Why did you wait for this long to speak up?

“I want to tell all Indians that the BJP-led government, which you elected with a vast majority, hasn’t done any such thing which needs to be hidden. If some remarks are made for personal, political self-interest after leaving us, those should be evaluated by the people, media,” Amit Shah was quoted as saying.

Shah further added that he should be asked: “Why do these things (have) come to mind after leaving us”.

On being asked why Malik was appointed as Jammu and Kashmir governor, Shah said he had worked in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a long time and was thus given the role.

“It was a tactical decision, sometimes this happens in politics. If someone keeps changing attitude, form from time to time, what can we do, people should understand,” he said.

Speaking about the summon by the Central Bureau of Investigation to Satya Pal Malik following his allegations, Amit Shah said that there is no truth that Malik has been called for speaking against the government.

“He has been called for the second or third time. An investigation is on, some new information or proof must have surfaced that he has been called for the third time. There is no truth in this that he has been called for speaking against us,” Amit Shah said.

Recently, Satya Pal Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the fateful Pulwama terror attack, alleged that the paramilitary personnel who died in the attack were “denied” an aircraft to commute by the Centre and were sent by road despite an attacking threat.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to remain silent on the matter and not flag the lapses.

