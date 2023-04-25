মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১২ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Amit Shah to News18 in Karnataka

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৫, ২০২৩ ৭:৩৯ অপরাহ্ণ
amit shah111 4


The BJP will win four seats in Hassan and will perform well in Old Mysuru, Shah predicted. (File pic: PTI)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

The BJP will win four seats in Hassan and will perform well in Old Mysuru, Shah predicted. (File pic: PTI)

The people of Karnataka will definitely bring back the ‘double-engine sarkar’ of BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi, said the union home minister in an exclusive chat on the campaign trail

Karnataka Elections 2023

Whether it’s Kittur, Mysuru, or Hassan, there is a massive wave for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly polls, union home minister Amit Shah told CNN-News18 in an exclusive chat on Tuesday.

“Even in a small centre like Yadgir, you spot people as far as the eyes can see…I am confident a BJP government with a full majority will be back,” said the senior BJP leader while campaigning in the state.

Reservation for Muslims is unconstitutional, he added. “The Congress had done it for appeasement politics. We have removed Muslim reservation and increased reservation for Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SC, ST, and OBC. I believe no party can do unconstitutional work,” said Shah.

The people of Karnataka will definitely bring back the “double-engine sarkar” of BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he expressed confidence.

“Even in Karnataka, a new constituency of Garib Kalyan labharthis has developed. In three months I have visited 15 times and I have seen a big army of labharthis standing like a rock with Modiji,” said the minister.

The BJP will win four seats in Hassan and will perform well in Old Mysuru, he predicted.

“It is very important to win (Karnataka). It’s the door to south India for us. We will form the government with full majority,” said Shah.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

harish photo 2022
Harish Upadhya

Harish Upadhya, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports from Bengaluru. He is fluent in English, Kannada and Hindi. In 2014, he received tRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 221934823810587
আনোয়ারায় মসজিদ কমিটি নিয়ে মারধর, আহত ১৯
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Boli Khela 2 25 April 2023
জীবনকে হারিয়ে ‘শোধ নিলেন’ শাহজালাল বলী
বাংলাদেশ
99764094
​India’s WTC final squad out, Rahane returns, Rahul finds a place
খেলাধুলা
crystal sugar
শরীরকে ভিতর থেকে রাখে ঠান্ডা…! চিনির মতো ‘এই’ ম্যাজিক উপাদানই তীব্র গরমে মুক্তি! চমকে দেবে গুণের বহর! Summer Tips Crystal sugar will help magically to gain inside coolness to the body now see how to use it – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
90702245.cms

IPL 2022, Match 14: KKR crush MI with Cummins masterclass

 New Project 120

হাজারো উপকারিতা সত্ত্বেও বাঁধাকপি কিন্তু চরম ক্ষতিকরও! জানুন কখন এই সব্জি একদমই খাবেন নাcabbage must be eaten in winter but with some cautions – News18 Bangla

 wm jagannath univ logo 750 new

জবিতে ‘বাড়তি আয়ের’ সান্ধ্যকালীন কোর্স চালুর দাবি শিক্ষকদের

 htrust nagad ecommerce ecommerce barta

নগদের মাধ্যমে হিন্দু ধর্মীয় কল্যাণ ট্রাস্টের বৃত্তি ও ভাতা

 Mentoirs weak

স্টাডি গ্রুপ উইক

 wm Deadbody 750x563 1 750x563 1

কামরাঙ্গীরচরে কিশোর গ্যাংয়ের দ্বন্দ্বে নিহত ১

 1664912569 photo

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Highlights: Rilee Rossouw sets up big win for SA as concerns over Indian bowling grow | Cricket News

 wm US economy

দ্রব্যমূল্যের লাগাম টানতে সুদের হার বাড়াল যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 জামালপুরে এনটিআরসিএ’র নিবন্ধিত সনদধারীদের প্যানেল ভিত্তিক নিয়োগের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন

জামালপুরে এনটিআরসিএ’র নিবন্ধিত সনদধারীদের প্যানেল ভিত্তিক নিয়োগের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন

 1653585094 photo

Jyothi Yarraji smashes NR for third time in 2 weeks in women’s 100m hurdles | More sports News