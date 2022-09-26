সোমবার , ২৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ১১ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Andy Murray says coaching mere mortals could be a challenge for Roger Federer | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৬, ২০২২ ৯:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1664161666 photo


LONDON: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he hopes Roger Federer will stay involved in tennis as he heads into retirement but suggested the Swiss great is so gifted that coaching other players might prove difficult.
The 41-year-old Federer claimed 20 Grand Slam singles titles, ripped up the record books and is widely-regarded as the best player ever to wield a racket.
Murray was part of Team Europe as Federer bade a tearful farewell to tennis on Friday having announced that this event in London would be the last of his 24-year career.
Federer has hinted that he would like to play exhibition events but has been guarded about the chances of moving into coaching at some point in the future.

“I’m sure if he was to coach one day, which he obviously doesn’t need to — he’d pick players that I’d imagine he’d be motivated to be coaching in the big matches and helping there,” Murray, who lost three Grand Slam finals to Federer, told reporters at the O2 Arena on Sunday.
“The one thing that is I think difficult when you are as talented and have as many options as him is to remember that not everybody can do the things that he did.
“He had the ability to play everything and he had so many options at his disposal that that’s the challenging thing also as a coach sometimes, especially someone in his position.”
Murray said it had been an emotional night on Friday when Federer played alongside Rafa Nadal in what was his last match.
“Was lucky to be here and be present for Friday night,” Murray said, although he admitted when he finally decides to retire it might be a less memorable affair.
“I’m really not thinking about that right now. I certainly won’t and don’t deserve to have a send-off like that,” Murray said. “You know, Roger did deserve that night, and it was super special having all of those guys there.”
Federer declined to say what his plans are, when asked on Sunday, but said being Laver Cup captain was not on the radar.
“No plans there. Bjorn (Borg’s) doing a great job. Thomas (Enqvist) as well, supporting him all the way.
“It’s been great fun. Who knows, maybe one day, but we don’t have any plans so far.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Zila parishad Election
মাঠ খালি পাচ্ছেন না পেয়ারুল, ‘খেলতে’ হবে নারায়ণের সঙ্গে
বাংলাদেশ
1664161666 photo
Andy Murray says coaching mere mortals could be a challenge for Roger Federer | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
pujo theme 2022 1
Durga Puja 2022 | পুজোতে শাড়ি অবশ্যই হতে হবে নজরকাড়া, দেখুন মোনোরির কালেকশন | life-style
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
archana puran singh turns 60
Most Popular Movies and TV Shows of the ‘Laughter Queen’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ucbl2 1

ইউসিবির দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিকে ইপিএস বেড়েছে ৫৮ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 1625808410 news 2021 07 08t195004.017

Vicky Kaushal Proposes Marriage to Katrina Kaif in Front of Salman Khan in This Viral Video

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 43

বর্ষাকালে দই খাচ্ছেন? ক্ষতি হচ্ছে না তো শরীরের? শ্রাবণ মাসে কী দই খাওয়া উচিত? জানুন

 wm Primary Education ministry

এ বছর হচ্ছে না প্রাথমিকের শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষা

 image 167371 1626443176bdjournal

ফোনে আড়িপাতা বন্ধের নির্দেশনা চেয়ে রিটের শুনানি ২ সপ্তাহ পেছাল – Corporate Sangbad

 bsrm limited 1

বিএসআরএম’র পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 received 3329149807368394

শোক দিবসে বঙ্গবন্ধুর প্রতিকৃতিতে বিসিএস এর শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন

 wm Manobadhikar Shongskriti Foundation MSF Motif 31 01 2022

মে মাসে রাজনৈতিক সহিংসতার ৩৮ ঘটনায় ৪ মৃত্যু

 gauri khan 1

Gauri Khan Shares First Instagram Post Since Son Aryan Khan’s Arrest; Shah Rukh Fans Welcome ‘Queen’

 1627283897 news18 logo

El Salvador Sends Troops, Police Into Streets Amid Killings