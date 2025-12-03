‘Another day where I miss your presence’: Sachin Tendulkar remembers late coach Ramakant Achrekar on birth anniversary | Cricket News

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (PTI Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar commemorated the birth anniversary of his late coach Ramakant Achrekar with a social media post on Wednesday. He shared a nostalgic photo on his X platform account.“Another day where I miss your presence… a little more so than usual. Happy heavenly birthday Achrekar Sir. Your legacy lives on through all the lives you touched and players you made. Thank you for everything,” the former Indian batter wrote. Achrekar, who mentored numerous Indian cricketers, received the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2010. He passed away in January 2019. In Mumbai’s cricket circles, Achrekar was a distinguished figure who trained more than twelve international cricketers. Sachin Tendulkar, his most renowned student, began his international career at 16 and went on to set numerous batting records.Tendulkar maintains the record for the highest run total in international cricket. He scored 34,357 runs in 664 international matches with an average of 48.52, including 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries.In Test cricket, he accumulated 15,921 runs across 200 matches, averaging 53.78. His achievements include 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries, the most in Test cricket history.Tendulkar’s One Day International career spans 463 matches with 18,426 runs, the highest by any batsman in this format. He became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and achieved 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.His career reached a pinnacle when India won the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mumbai.