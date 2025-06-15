Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৫ জুন ২০২৫ | ২রা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Another word record! Armand Duplantis soars to new heights; achieves career-defining milestone at Stockholm DL | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৫, ২০২৫ ১১:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Armand Duplantis (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis set a new world record in pole vault by clearing 6.28 meters at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday, surpassing his previous record of 6.27 meters from February.The Swedish pole vaulter had earlier won at the Oslo Diamond League meet, achieving a meet record of 6.15 meters at the Bislett Stadium in favourable conditions.Duplantis achieved his 12th world record by clearing 6.28 meters at a Diamond League competition.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Duplantis, who has Swedish heritage through his mother but was raised in Louisiana, successfully cleared 20 feet, 7 inches on his first attempt.This new achievement surpasses his previous record of 6.27 meters, which he set at an indoor meet in France on February 28. Since his first record in February 2020, Duplantis has consistently increased each world record by one centimetre.The record-breaking feat in Sweden adds to his impressive list of locations where he has set records, including Poland, Scotland, Serbia, the United States, France, and China.The two-time Olympic champion has adopted a strategy similar to Ukrainian athlete Sergey Bubka, who would increase the bar height by small increments to maximise bonus payments during the 1980s and 1990s.Bubka’s remarkable career included breaking the outdoor world record 17 times and the indoor record 18 times between 1984 and 1994. World Athletics later combined indoor and outdoor records into a single category.Before Mondo’s dominance, the previous world record stood at 6.16 meters, set by French athlete Renaud Lavillenie in 2014.Since early 2020, Duplantis, now 25, has maintained an exceptional performance record with over 70 victories and only four losses.





Source link

